Ethiopia's Pursuit of Sea Access 'Inevitable Strategic Choice,' - Mohammed Al-Arousi

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Member of Parliament Mohammed Al-Arousi has said Ethiopia's pursuit of access to a seaport is a peaceful strategic priority driven by economic necessity, regional integration, and long-term national security concerns.

He further stressed that this approach has become a necessity amid ongoing geopolitical and economic challenges.

In an exclusive interview with the Ethiopian News Agency, Al-Arousi said Ethiopia's continued dependence on neighboring countries' ports leaves more than 130 million citizens vulnerable to political and economic disruptions beyond their control.

"Ethiopia's lack of direct maritime access represents a major strategic challenge that requires solutions based on dialogue and mutual understanding," he said.

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According to the MP, "Any solution should advance shared interests and strengthen regional stability."

Ethiopia became landlocked following Eritrea's independence in 1993, losing direct access to the Red Sea through key ports such as Port of Assab and Port of Massawa.

Since then, more than 90 percent of Ethiopia's international trade has relied on Port of Djibouti, creating significant dependence on a single trade corridor.

As Africa's second-most populous country and one of the continent's fastest-growing economies in recent decades, Ethiopia argues that relying heavily on one port increases transportation costs, limits trade flexibility, and creates national security vulnerabilities.

Al-Arousi also pointed to growing instability in global maritime corridors, including the Strait of Hormuz, saying such tensions highlight the importance of securing diversified trade and energy routes.

"Ethiopia's fate should not remain dependent on external factors," he said.

He emphasized that Ethiopia's position is firmly rooted in diplomacy and regional cooperation, stressing that the country has neither pursued nor intends to pursue military means to gain sea access.

According to Al-Arousi, Ethiopia's strategy is based on regional integration and mutual benefit, including exploring innovative partnerships with neighboring countries through economic cooperation and shared development initiatives.

He said improved maritime access could lower import and export costs, diversify logistics routes, strengthen Ethiopia's negotiating power, and support key sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, and energy.

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However, he acknowledged that the issue remains highly sensitive in the Horn of Africa, where competing interests involve countries such as Somalia, Eritrea, and Djibouti, alongside global powers with strategic interests in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

He warned that mischaracterizing Ethiopia's position as a threat could inflame tensions and damage regional relationships.

"Some actors are attempting to distort Ethiopia's intentions and create unnecessary tensions among the peoples of the region," he said.

Al-Arousi reiterated that Ethiopia views the stability of neighboring countries as closely linked to its own security and prosperity, highlighting the importance of stronger cooperation with Djibouti and Somalia to advance regional development.

He concluded by calling for constructive and responsible dialogue on Ethiopia's maritime ambitions, urging regional stakeholders to move away from hostile rhetoric and focus on long-term peace, economic cooperation, and stability across the Horn of Africa.