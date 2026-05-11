Namibia Monitors Global Hantavirus Outbreak As Cases Rise

Namibia has not recorded any hantavirus case, but health authorities say the country is closely monitoring the global and regional situation.

Executive director of health and social services Penda Ithindi confirmed this in a statement issued on Friday.

"We are closely monitoring the global and regional situation and are taking all the necessary precautions. We urge the public to rely on credible sources and avoid misinformation or disinformation," he says.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He appealed to the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information that could cause panic.

Ithindi advised individuals experiencing symptoms, especially after rodent exposure or travelling to affected regions, to seek medical attention immediately. He also urged the public to keep homes and workplaces clean and free of rodent nesting sites.

The warning follows a hantavirus outbreak linked to a cruise ship travelling across the South Atlantic, as reported by the World Health Organisation on 3 May.

As of 6 May, eight cases, including three deaths, have been reported. Five cases were confirmed as the Andes strain of the virus, the only one known to allow limited human-to-human transmission. One patient remains in intensive care in South Africa.

Hantaviruses are carried by rodents and can cause severe illness and even death in humans. Infection commonly occurs through contact with infected rodents, or exposure to their urine, saliva or droppings, including breathing in contaminated air.

Symptoms can appear between one and eight weeks after exposure and often begin with headaches, muscle aches and gastrointestinal problems such as nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Severe cases could lead to serious respiratory complications.