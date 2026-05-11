Zimbabwe: AfDB Mission Raises Stakes for Bulawayo's U.S.$100 Million Glassblock Dam Project

A HIGH-level delegation from the African Development Bank Group arrives in Zimbabwe tomorrow for a series of strategic meetings on the proposed US$100 million Glassblock Bopoma Dam and Pipeline Project, as the government intensifies efforts to unlock large-scale financing for critical infrastructure in Matabeleland.

The five-day mission, running from May 11 to 15, is expected to focus on the commercial, technical, and environmental framework underpinning a project increasingly viewed as central to Bulawayo's long-term water security and industrial recovery.

The proposed development, being advanced through a public-private partnership led by the J.R. Goddard Consortium will include construction of a 130 million cubic meter dam and a 32-kilometre pipeline connecting the reservoir to the Ncema water system.

Once completed, the project is expected to deliver an additional 68 megalitres of water daily to Bulawayo, a city that has for decades grappled with recurring shortages that have constrained industrial production, urban expansion and commercial activity.

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The AfDB delegation will be led by Mr Mecuria Assefaw, the bank's Division Manager for Water Security in Southern and Eastern Africa, alongside environmental and social specialists expected to assess the project's financing structure, implementation requirements and broader bankability framework.

Meetings are scheduled with officials from key government ministries, the Zimbabwe National Water Authority, the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, Bulawayo City Council, local financial institutions and project sponsors.

Under the proposed arrangement, the Bulawayo City Council is expected to act as the water off-taker, while the Zimbabwe National Water Authority is playing a central technical and institutional coordination role in the wider delivery framework.

Stakeholder discussions are expected to center on financing arrangements, environmental and social safeguards, implementation timelines, and the proposed Water Purchase Agreement, regarded by financiers as a critical component of the project's commercial viability.

The mission comes amid growing investor interest in Zimbabwe's infrastructure sector, including reported financing interest from Standard Bank South Africa, as authorities seek to crowd in private and development finance into strategic public infrastructure.

Officials involved in the process say the government has played an enabling role in coordinating engagements between financiers, project sponsors and public institutions, particularly around regulatory alignment, off-take negotiations and investment mobilisation structures required for projects of this scale.

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The Glassblock Bopoma project is also expected to complement the ongoing Gwayi-Shangani Dam initiative, which together form part of broader efforts to stabilise long-term water supply across Matabeleland and support industrial growth in Zimbabwe's second-largest city.

While the AfDB mission represents a significant milestone for the project, further advancement remains subject to technical, environmental, legal, and financial due diligence processes.