Somalia Launches First Direct Local Elections in South West State

10 May 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Baidoa, Somalia, May 10 — Somalia on Sunday launched "one person, one vote" local elections across the South West state, marking a major shift away from the country's long-standing indirect voting system.

Polling stations opened across several districts after the chairman of the National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (NIEBC), Abdikariin Ahmed Hassan, officially announced the start of the vote.

Citizens cast ballots in districts including Marka, Baraawe, Afgooye, Ceel Barde, Qansaxdheere, Awdheegle, Buurhakaba, Walaweyn, Diinsoor and Waajid, in what authorities described as the largest coordinated direct electoral exercise held in the region.

State media reported long queues at polling stations, with voters gathering before dawn in some areas. In Afgooye, election official Omar Abubakar Omar, also known as Cadaani, said voting was proceeding smoothly and in line with electoral procedures.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

South West state leaders also sought to project confidence in the process. Interim leader Jabriil Cabdirashiid said residents had waited years for the opportunity to directly elect their representatives.

In Xudur, the capital of Bakool region, district commissioner Mohamed Moalim Ahmed joined voters standing in line at polling stations rather than using official privileges, according to local media footage.

Authorities deployed federal and regional security forces across the voting areas, particularly in Waajid and other strategic districts, to prevent disruptions and secure polling centres.

Somalia has historically relied on an indirect clan-based electoral system, but the federal government has pledged to gradually transition toward universal suffrage despite political tensions and security challenges.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.