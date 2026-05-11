Somalia Attends Global Transport Forum for First Time

10 May 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Leipzig, Germany, May 10 — Somalia has for the first time participated in the Annual Summit of the International Transport Forum (ITF), held in Leipzig, Germany, from May 6 to 8, Somali officials said.

Somalia was represented at the gathering by the Director General of the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, Omar Afrah, who joined discussions on the development of air, land and maritime transport.

The ITF is a global platform bringing together nearly 100 countries, international organizations and companies to discuss mobility, connectivity and infrastructure investment.

During the summit, the Somali delegation held meetings with officials from Turkey, Azerbaijan and China, as well as ITF leadership, to discuss transport cooperation and investment opportunities in Somalia, according to the ministry.

The forum welcomed Somalia's participation and invited the Horn of Africa nation to become a full member of the ITF next year, a move Somali officials said reflected growing international confidence in the country's progress.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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