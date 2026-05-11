African Influencers Urge Homegrown Storytelling to Reshape Global Narrative On Africa

Addis Ababa — Prominent African content creators have called for stronger support for digital storytellers and urged Africans to take the lead in shaping the continent's global image.

They stressed that social media is playing a growing role in challenging stereotypes and showcasing Africa's opportunities.

Speaking to ENA on the sidelines of the first African Social Media Influencers Summit (ASMIS) 2026) in Addis Ababa, Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya, said he has dedicated his platform to promoting positive stories about Africa and changing outdated perceptions of the continent.

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"My channel is strictly focused on showcasing the positivity of the continent of Africa," he said. "I use my own platform and my own resources to inspire people to visit, explore and invest in Africa."

He further stressed that changing the long-standing negative narrative surrounding Africa is essential to attracting tourism, investment and greater global engagement.

The influencer also urged African governments and policymakers to provide more support for digital creators working to tell authentic African stories.

"It is about time for policymakers to support the dreams of African creators who are on a journey to change the negative perception of our continent," he said.

He also called for stronger continental integration and the removal of barriers limiting movement across African countries, noting that visa restrictions and expensive travel costs continue to hinder collaboration among Africans.

"Africa is home for Africans. We should allow the free movement of people and goods across the continent," he stated.

Highlighting the growing influence of digital platforms, he said content creation should be used as a tool for impact and transformation rather than simply for fame or entertainment.

"If you have a platform, you have a voice, and that voice should be used to make an impact," he added.

Similarly, Ethiopian content creator Mohammed Esmail popularly known as Hamudi emphasized that Africans must take ownership of their stories instead of relying on outsiders to define the continent's identity and realities.

"We don't need guests to come and show us our own home," he said. "As Africans, our responsibility is to share our own stories with the world."

Hamudi added that creators across the continent should work collectively to present a balanced and diverse image of Africa, with each country contributing its unique stories, culture and development experiences.

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"Kenyans should show Kenya, Ugandans should show Uganda, and together we can present the bigger picture of Africa," he noted.

He further stressed that digital content creation should contribute to development and inspire African youth to use their talents and creativity to build their own countries.

"Our ancestors sacrificed for us to live in freedom and enjoy the beauty of our countries. We should honor them by staying and building our nations," he added.