South Africa: Ramaphosa Dragged Deeper Into Phala Phala Storm After Fraser Interview

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser has dropped explosive new claims against President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala scandal.

Speaking on Mzilikazi wa Africa's Unpopular Opinion podcast, Fraser said Ramaphosa asked him to resign because of pressure from the Democratic Alliance.

Fraser claimed the president told him he had become a political problem for the African National Congress, the government and for him personally.

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"He said he was under pressure and wanted me to resign," Fraser claimed.

Fraser also alleged that Ramaphosa accused him of supporting Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma during the fierce African National Congress leadership battle in 2017.

But Fraser's biggest claims were about the Phala Phala scandal.

He said he was offered more than R50-million to withdraw the criminal case he opened in 2022 over money stolen from Ramaphosa's farm.

The stolen money was more than R4-million in American dollars.

Fraser claimed the offer came only 14 days after he opened the case with police.

He also alleged that he was promised a powerful government position if he dropped the matter.

"I was offered R50-million to make this matter disappear," Fraser said.

Fraser further claimed Ramaphosa approved the tracing of Namibian citizens linked to the farm theft during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The fresh allegations come after the Constitutional Court ruled that Parliament acted unlawfully when it stopped impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa in 2022.

Parliament must now set up an impeachment committee under National Assembly rules.

The committee will investigate whether Ramaphosa violated the Constitution, committed serious misconduct or can no longer perform his duties as president.

Members of Parliament will gather evidence, question witnesses and test claims linked to the Phala Phala scandal. Ramaphosa himself could also be called to answer questions.

The inquiry is expected to focus on why the theft at Phala Phala was not reported to the South African Police Service and why the money was allegedly hidden in a couch for 44 days without being declared to the South African Reserve Bank.

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Questions also remain over how much money was stolen and who was involved.

Once the committee finishes its investigation, it will present a report to the National Assembly for debate.

If the committee recommends that Ramaphosa be removed, Members of Parliament will vote on it.

At least two thirds of the 400 Members of Parliament must support the move for the president to be removed from office.