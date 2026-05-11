Ethiopia's Dynamic Role in Building Continental Conversation, National Narrative

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia concluded the week with intensified diplomatic engagements, expanding continental influence, and renewed calls for Africans to shape their own narratives, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, President Taye Atske-Selassie and senior officials led a series of strategic national and continental initiatives.

A major continental conversation unfolded in Addis Ababa during the African Social Media Influencers Summit, where African digital creators, communication leaders and policymakers stressed the urgent need for Africans to reclaim and reshape the continent's global narrative through coordinated digital engagement and authentic storytelling.

Opening the summit, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed underscored the importance of responsible media narratives and deeper analysis in building strong national institutions and advancing Africa's image globally. The premier emphasized that Africa's stories should be told by Africans themselves with confidence, depth and historical understanding.

The summit brought together many of Africa's most influential digital creators and content producers in Addis Ababa, reflecting Ethiopia's growing role as a continental platform for dialogue, diplomacy and intellectual exchange.The participants repeatedly highlighted the importance of unity among African communicators in countering distorted portrayals of the continent and promoting Africa's opportunities, innovation and cultural strength.

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During visits across the Addis Ababa, several participants praised Ethiopia's ongoing urban transformation, corridor development projects and expanding infrastructure, describing the capital as a rapidly changing African metropolis increasingly reflecting the continent's aspirations for modernization and integration.

Parallel to the continental media engagement, Prime Minister Abiy presided over the National Media Consultative Forum. The forum brought together journalists, editors, communication leaders and media executives to assess reforms within Ethiopia's media landscape and explore ways of strengthening professionalism, balanced reporting and national narrative building.

The week also witnessed major diplomatic activity as Ethiopia welcomed Mozambican President Daniel Francisco Chapo for an official working visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and regional partnership.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed received President Chapo at the National Palace, where the two leaders held discussions about expanding cooperation in trade, investment, regional peace and economic integration. The visit culminated in new cooperation agreements between Ethiopia and Mozambique, signaling growing South-South collaboration between the two African nations.

President Chapo also toured Ethiopia's National Palace Museum and other landmark development sites in Addis Ababa, where he was briefed on Ethiopia's ongoing reform agenda and heritage preservation initiatives.

Economic transformation remained another major focus during the week as the "Made in Ethiopia" Expo 2026 opened.

Officials noted that the exhibition reflects Ethiopia's accelerating industrialization agenda and growing manufacturing capacity under the ongoing economic reform program. The expo is expected to serve as a major platform for investment promotion, technology transfer and market linkage creation.

The week additionally highlighted Ethiopia's expanding energy diplomacy and regional connectivity ambitions. Tanzanian officials commended Ethiopia's growing energy infrastructure and its potential contribution to strengthening intra-African trade and economic integration across the region.

Climate resilience and sustainable development also featured prominently in national discussions, with the Ministry of Finance emphasizing that climate action remains central to Ethiopia's long-term development vision and economic planning framework.

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During the Victory Day commemoration, President Taye Atske Selassie called for a renewed sense of modern patriotism anchored in national development, productivity and transformation.

The president laid a wreath at the Patriots' Monument and emphasized the importance of safeguarding national sovereignty through unity, economic progress and collective responsibility.

The week also saw Ethiopia reaffirming the resilience of its economic management policies, with Prime Minister Abiy stating that strategic reforms and policy measures have helped shield the country from global fuel supply disruptions while sustaining critical sectors including aviation operations.

Overall, the week reflected Ethiopia's continued push to position itself as a center of continental diplomacy, economic transformation, African narrative building and regional cooperation amid evolving global and continental dynamics.