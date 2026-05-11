Sudan: Health Minister Praises Al-Gezira State for Rapid Restoration of Health System

Medani, 10 May 2026 (SUNA) - Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim praised the achievements of Al-Gezira State government, the State Ministry of Health, and medical personnel in restoring the health system and exceeding planned targets and programs.

During his visit to Al-Gezira State leading a federal delegation, the minister met Wali (Governor) Al-Tahir Ibrahim Al-Khair and state health officials at the Guest House in Medani. He highlighted the importance of coordination between federal and state authorities in advancing healthcare services and promoting medical tourism in the state.

The Wali of Al-Gezira State said federal support had strengthened efforts to rehabilitate health institutions and improve services, stressing the need for integration between federal and state levels.

Al-Gezira State Health Director-General announced that several health facilities will soon be inaugurated, along with the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Defense Industries System to develop diagnostic services.