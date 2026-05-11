Zimbabwe: Swoop On Violent Crimes and Illegal Mining Nets 79 in Mazowe

POLICE have arrested 79 suspects in a massive crackdown on violent crime and illegal mining activities in Mazowe mining areas of Mashonaland Central, with authorities warning that the operations had turned parts of the district into hubs of lawlessness and environmental destruction.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the operation targeted crimes including murder, robbery, rape and stock theft, while also moving against rampant land degradation and the destruction of critical infrastructure in mining communities.

Police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the clampdown covered Storeys, Jumbo Mine and surrounding areas where illegal mining activities had spiralled out of control.

"The ZRP has conducted a massive operation against criminal acts such as murder, robbery, rape, stock theft, among others in Mazowe mining areas," said Nyathi.

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He said police arrested 79 suspects, including four accused of damaging railway infrastructure during illegal mining activities.

"The operation also targeted land degradation, soil erosion, destruction of railway infrastructure, road and water systems."

Police recovered 30 excavators, 10 generators, seven hammer mills, six winders, three submersible pumps and 20 water tanks during the raids.

Authorities said some foreign nationals and Zimbabweans were arrested in the Storeys area for allegedly carrying out alluvial mining activities that damaged water systems and agricultural land.

"Some foreign nationals and Zimbabweans were arrested in Storeys area, Mazowe for alluvial mining which affected the water system and agriculture facilities," Nyathi said.

The operation also saw police dismantling illegal shebeens believed to be fuelling criminal activity in the mining settlements.

"The ZRP dismantled shebeens and confiscated several kilograms of meat, alcohol, illicit brews and groceries. These activities are obviously contributing to criminal acts in the area," he said.

The crackdown comes amid growing concern over escalating violence, illegal gold mining and environmental destruction in mining communities across the country, where gangs linked to machete attacks, robberies and illegal mining syndicates have become increasingly active.