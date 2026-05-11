Somalia: Somali PM Says Government Focused On Security, Democratic Transition

11 May 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre said the federal government is prioritizing security, institutional rebuilding and the implementation of an inclusive democratic system, as the country pushes ahead with political and economic reforms.

Speaking during celebrations marking Europe Day in Mogadishu, Barre praised the continued support provided by the European Union and its member states to Somalia, particularly in humanitarian assistance, security, state-building and economic development.

The prime minister said Somalia was making visible progress through reforms aimed at strengthening state institutions, boosting the economy, expanding social services and accelerating the country's democratic process.

Barre also said the government plans to implement one-person, one-vote elections, allowing Somali citizens to directly elect their leaders, as authorities seek to move away from the clan-based indirect electoral system that has dominated politics for decades.

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He said the government remained committed to dialogue and consensus-building to reinforce national security and unity.

"The country, at this critical stage of nation-building, needs consultation, constructive cooperation, lasting solutions and national unity," Barre said, urging all political stakeholders to participate in the national consultations initiated by the government.

Somalia's federal leadership has in recent months intensified efforts to advance direct elections, a move that has sparked debate among political actors over the timing and framework of the electoral transition.

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