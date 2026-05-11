Zimbabwe: CCC Legislator in Fix After Zanu-PF Links Him to Mnangagwa's 2030 Agenda

OPPOSITION lawmaker, Caston Matewu finds himself in an uncomfortable position after Zanu PF linked him to a borehole unveiling programme meant to promote President Emmerson Mnangagwa's 2030 agenda.

The Marondera constituency legislator is featuring on a widely circulated poster publicising the event scheduled for May 13, where a borehole will be unveiled as part of the proceedings. The poster has images of Mnangagwa and his investment adviser Paul Tungwarara and Matewu, with the slogan "Moving Towards 2030 Together."

In a statement at the weekend, Matewu distanced himself from the event, which has been widely viewed as promoting Constitutional Amendment Number 3 Bill (CAB3), which seeks to extend Mnangagwa's incumbency.

"I have nothing to do with this programme and never agreed to it. I am the Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee and I hold the government accountable from that angle and nothing else. This does not have my consent," Matewu wrote on X.

Matewu's public pronouncement sought to clear the air following a public outrage among CCC supporters, who labelled him a "sellout" and "enemy of Marondera people", citing his stance as their MP on CAB3 as a betrayal of their trust.

The development comes as civic society organisations, including Constitution Defenders Forum (CDF), Defend the Constitution Platform (DCP) and National Constitutional Assembly (NCA), intensify their fight against CAB3.