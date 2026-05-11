Algeria: President João Lourenço Travels to Algeria On Monday for 3-Day State Visit

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço begins a 3-day state visit to Algeria on Monday, at the invitation of his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, within the framework of strengthening cooperation.

According to the Press Services of the Presidency of the Republic, the official mission, lasting until Wednesday, includes an agenda focused on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding strategic cooperation between the two countries.

The visit program includes high-level talks between the Angolan and Algerian delegations, with a highlight being a private meeting between João Lourenço and Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Algiers on the first day of the trip.

The talks are expected to culminate in the signing of several cooperation agreements in sectors considered strategic for both states.

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During his stay in Algeria, the Angolan Head of State will also address members of both chambers of the Algerian Parliament, in an event that is part of the deepening of political and diplomatic relations between Luanda and Algiers.

The visit program also includes a trip by João Lourenço to a seawater desalination plant, an experience considered relevant for Angola, given the country's extensive coastline and the challenges related to water supply.

The state visit is part of the strengthening of bilateral cooperation between Angola and Algeria, countries that have maintained diplomatic relations since 1976 and share common positions on matters related to peace, security and development on the African continent.

Since then, Angola and Algeria have consolidated partnerships in the energy, oil and gas, mineral resources, education, agriculture, transport, defense and technical-professional training sectors.

João Lourenço's visit is also part of efforts to strengthen African integration and South-South cooperation, priorities defended by both States in continental and international forums.

In recent years, Luanda and Algiers have intensified political consultations and bilateral meetings, notably the signing, in April 2025, of a Memorandum of Understanding on the creation of a Political Consultation Mechanism between the two countries.

The two States also maintain concerted positions in the African Union, the United Nations and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, on matters related to peace, security and stability on the African continent. In the economic sphere, Angola and Algeria are seeking to expand bilateral trade, currently concentrated in the hydrocarbon, steel, construction materials, and mineral resources sectors. ART/DOJ