Malawi: Bullets Finally Break Wanderers' Derby Dominance With Explosive 2-1 Victory

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets finally ended Mighty Wanderers recent dominance in the Blantyre derby with a hard-fought 2-1 victory on Sunday in the first-ever FDH Bank Premiership clash between the two giants at Bingu National Stadium.

The highly anticipated encounter, the 80th edition of Malawi's biggest football rivalry, came with pressure on Bullets, who had suffered repeated humiliation at the hands of Wanderers last season. The Nomads had beaten their bitter rivals three times in the previous campaign before adding another victory earlier this season in the NBS Bank Charity Shield at the same venue.

But this time, Bullets arrived with revenge on their minds -- and they delivered.

From the opening minutes, Wanderers looked unsettled and struggled to cope with Bullets' intensity and movement. Coach Bob Mpinganjira's tactical switch of Stanley Sanudi to the left wing-back position appeared to backfire, with the defender visibly struggling for fitness while Masiya Manda found it difficult to contain Bullets' dangerous new signing Clever Kalambo on the opposite flank.

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Bullets wasted no time punishing Wanderers' shaky start.

Just four minutes into the match, a flowing passing move sliced through the Nomads defence before Ephraim Kondowe burst into the penalty area and was brought down for a spot kick. Blessings Mpokera stepped up confidently and blasted the ball into the roof of the net, giving goalkeeper Chancy Mtete no chance despite diving the right way.

The early goal rattled Wanderers and forced Mpinganjira into an early tactical reshuffle. In the 25th minute, he withdrew Masiya Manda and introduced forward Promise Kamwendo, allowing Sanudi to return to his more familiar right wing-back role as Wanderers switched to a back-three system featuring captain Emmanuel Nyirenda and Alex Kambilinya.

The adjustment brought some stability and improved Wanderers' attacking flow, but Bullets remained disciplined and protected their slender lead until halftime.

After recess, Wanderers returned looking rejuvenated and launched wave after wave of attacks in search of an equaliser. However, just as the Nomads appeared to be gaining momentum, Bullets struck again.

In the 58th minute, Maxwell Gasten Phodo rose highest to power home a beautifully delivered corner from Blessings Mpokera, sending Bullets supporters into wild celebrations and putting the People's Team firmly in control.

Wanderers refused to surrender.

Only three minutes later, pressure inside the Bullets penalty area forced a defender into handling the ball, and referee Mayamiko Kanjere pointed to the spot. Promise Kamwendo calmly converted the penalty to pull one back and reignite the contest.

The remainder of the match turned into a fierce battle as Wanderers pushed desperately for an equaliser while Bullets defended with determination.

Gaddie Chirwa became increasingly influential for Wanderers down the right flank, but tensions boiled over in the 77th minute when he exchanged blows with Maxwell Gasten Phodo. Referee Kanjere responded by showing straight red cards to both players in a dramatic moment that further intensified the derby atmosphere.

Despite late pressure from Wanderers -- including hitting the woodwork three times -- Bullets held firm to secure a morale-boosting victory and bragging rights.

Bullets goalkeeper Innocent Nyasulu was later named Player of the Match for a series of crucial saves that frustrated Wanderers throughout the encounter.

Speaking after the match, Wanderers assistant coach Macdonald Nginde Mtetemela admitted his side paid heavily for defensive mistakes.

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"I congratulate Bullets for doing everything and scoring twice to win the game. We played well, but I think it wasn't our day. We hit the woodwork three times. We will continue working hard in the forthcoming games," he said.

Bullets coach Gilbert Chirwa described the victory as revenge perfectly executed.

"After losing in the Charity Shield, we had to plan well for this match and the players executed our game plan perfectly. We hope to win more games as the journey continues," said Chirwa.

Earlier in Lilongwe, Blue Eagles Football Club claimed bragging rights in the Lilongwe derby after edging Silver Strikers 1-0 at Civo Stadium.

The victory sends Bullets to the top of the FDH Bank Premiership table with seven points from three matches, level with Civil Service United. Silver Strikers sit third with six points, while Wanderers slump to ninth position with three points from two games.