Kenya: Countdown to Polls As IEBC Receives Ballot Papers for May 14 By-Elections

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Monday morning received three pallets containing ballot papers and statutory election forms at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport ahead of the May 14, 2026 by-elections in three electoral areas across the country.

The election materials are designated for the by-election for Member of the National Assembly in Emurua Dikirr Constituency, as well as the Member of County Assembly contests in Porro Ward and Endo Ward.

IEBC officials oversaw the arrival and verification of the materials at the airport before transportation to secure storage facilities ahead of distribution to the respective polling stations.

The commission said the delivery marks a critical milestone in preparations for the mini polls, with logistical arrangements now entering the final phase before voters head to the ballot on Thursday.

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Security agencies and election officials are expected to coordinate the transportation of the ballot papers and statutory forms to the affected regions to ensure timely deployment and safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

The by-elections are expected to test political influence in the three areas, with parties intensifying campaigns in the final days before voting.

The IEBC has assured voters of its readiness to conduct free, fair and credible elections in accordance with the Constitution and electoral laws.

The political battle for Emurua Dikirr constituency has intensified as the ruling United Democratic Alliance and the Democracy for Citizens Party square it out ahead of the May 14 by-election.

The seat fell vacant following the tragic death of MP Johana Ngeno, who perished alongside five others in a helicopter crash on February 28 at Chepkiep village in Nandi county.

UDA has fronted David Keter as its candidate, while DCP has endorsed former Mogondo MCA Vincent Rotich.

IEBC said the by-elections will be conducted in accordance with the Constitution and electoral laws governing the filling of vacant seats.

The commission is expected to release a detailed election timetable outlining key activities including candidate nominations, campaign periods and voter preparedness ahead of the May polls.

IEBC had requested Sh59.38 million to conduct the by-election in Emurua Dikirr, even as the cost of recent mid-term elections continues to rise.

In the documents submitted to the National Assembly's Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC), the commission said it has already prepared a budget estimate of Sh59.38 Million for the exercise to ensure operational readiness once the official legal writ declaring the seat vacant is issued.