Uganda: Three Officers Arrested Over Death, Secret Burial of Congolese National in Kisoro

Police in Kisoro District are investigating the death of a 30-year-old Congolese national who allegedly died in police custody before being secretly buried under unclear circumstances.

Three police officers have since been arrested to assist with investigations into the incident.

According to the Kigezi Region Police spokesperson, Elly Maate, the deceased was identified as Uwimana, a Congolese national who was reportedly assaulted by several suspects, including John Bosco Sabimana and Hakuzimana Mpunuseni, the latter of whom has already been arrested. Other suspects are still on the run.

"On the 6th of May 2026 at around 9:00 PM, he was allegedly badly assaulted at a drinking place on allegations that he threatened them. He was handed over to Nyabwishenya Police and was accordingly charged and detained on threatening violence charges," Maate stated.

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Maate further revealed that Uwimana was later found dead inside police custody at around 8:00 AM on May 7, 2026.

"Instead of informing the main station for further management, together with the suspects they decided to bury him stealthily on the land of Kamara during the night," Maate said.

He added that when relatives of the deceased later followed up on the matter at the police station, they were allegedly informed that Uwimana had already been released from custody.

"When relatives followed up at the station, they were told he had been released," Maate added.

Police further disclosed that on May 8, 2026, a group of Congolese nationals reportedly crossed into Uganda and attacked the suspects while demanding information about Uwimana's whereabouts.

According to Maate, officers at Nyabwishenya Police Station managed to contain the situation, although the incident was allegedly not reported to the District Police Commander.

"Nyabwishenya Police rescued the situation but did not notify the District Police Commander," Maate noted.

He further explained that intelligence information regarding a planned attack on Nyabwishenya Police Station was later obtained by the GISO of Busanza Sub-county, identified as Kyaise Sowed.

The officers arrested in connection with the incident were identified as: No. 44025 Corporal Wickliffe Musabimana,No. 77458 Police Constable Apeti Kizito, No. 77120 Police Constable Moris Yebuze

Police said a team from Central Police Station Kisoro had since visited the scene and identified the grave where the deceased was allegedly buried.

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The body is expected to be exhumed for a postmortem examination as investigations continue.

The land where the body was reportedly buried belongs to John Nizeyimana Kamara.

Authorities say inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding Uwimana's death, the alleged concealment of the incident, and possible criminal liability of those involved.

The case has raised renewed concerns over accountability, handling of suspects in custody, and cross-border tensions involving Congolese nationals in border districts such as Kisoro.