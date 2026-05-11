Rwanda: Govt Tests New Grape Varieties to Boost Commercial Farming

The government, through the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB), says it is testing new grape varieties as part of efforts to scale up commercial cultivation.

Assinapol Ndereyimana, the Horticulture Programme Coordinator at RAB, told The New Times that the grape trials were established in May 2022.

"Two main types are being evaluated: table grapes for fresh consumption and wine grapes," he said, adding that progress has been steady, though still in early stages.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

ALSO READ: First vineyard estate set to launch, boosting agritourism growth

Varieties under trial include Brisktaler Muskateler (white), Muscat Blue (red), and the locally adapted 'Isabella', which is used as a control in experiments.

Brisktaler Muskateler is a white grape variety often used for making aromatic white wines, but it can also be eaten fresh.

Muscat Blue (red) is a dark red or purple grape variety commonly used both as a table grape and for juice or light wine production. One of its advantages is that it tends to be more resistant to diseases than some traditional varieties, making it suitable for trials in areas with varying climatic conditions.

ALSO READ: The health benefits of grapes

"If trials conclude successfully, commercial planting could begin as early as 2027, starting with a few acres and gradually increasing as planting materials become available," he noted.

Scaling cultivation

Currently, only a few Rwandans grow grapes but at a slightly small scale. The new varieties are expected to boost yields and enable the country to scale grape farming.

Grapevines take time to mature. The first harvest is expected in the third year after planting, but yields remain low as vines are still developing.

"In Year 3, production is about 2.5 tonnes per hectare. This is normal as vines are still young," Ndereyimana said. By Year 5, full production is expected, with yields rising to around 10 tonnes per hectare.

Rwanda's tropical highlands could potentially allow two harvests per year, unlike temperate regions that typically have one, which may significantly increase annual output.

He added that success depends on identifying varieties best suited to local conditions.

Partnerships, including cooperation with Rhineland-Palatinate in Germany, are providing technology transfer, training, and quality control systems.

The collaboration, established in 2019, focuses on modern agricultural techniques and grape cultivation.

Germany, a leading global wine producer, ranks among the top ten wine-producing countries worldwide.

Investor interest grows

Rwanda imported nearly 4,000 tonnes of grapes worth about $5.6 million between 2017 and 2020, according to RAB.

Local production could reduce imports, save foreign exchange, and create new export opportunities, including wine.

"Grapes generate higher income per hectare than many traditional crops. Wine production also adds value and supports tourism," Ndereyimana said.

Private sector interest is growing. Isimbi Industries Ltd, a local beverage company, is establishing a facility in Huye District to produce wine from grapes and coffee, grape-based soft drinks, and bottled water.

Founder Théogène Ntampaka began grape cultivation in 2013 with 1,000 seedlings.

He now harvests about three tonnes per hectare per season, with two seasons per year.

Ntampaka is currently importing machinery for red wine production and expects installation soon. "The factory is nearly complete, and machinery could arrive within three months."

However, he highlighted limited land availability as a major constraint.

"We need more land. I have tested grape farming in Huye and Rwamagana on about two hectares. Scaling up requires at least 50 hectares, with other farmers contributing supply."

He added that trials have confirmed suitability of several varieties, supported by RAB and German experts who visited his farm.

Rwanda is also exploring its first vineyard estate project, which would combine grape cultivation, wine production, hospitality, and tourism.

A vineyard estate integrates production and visitor experiences within one property, often supporting wine tourism.

On April 24, Arthur Asiimwe, Deputy Chief of Mission at Rwanda's Embassy in Washington, DC, met investors behind VINMUSA, a proposed vineyard and tourism estate project in Rwanda.

The initiative reflects growing ambitions to diversify agriculture and tourism while positioning Rwanda as a potential emerging wine-producing country.

Climate suitability

According to Ndereyimana, grapes thrive best in climates ranging from temperate to subtropical. This describes a range of climates from cooler, moderate regions to warmer and more humid ones.

Grapes require warm summers, ideally with temperatures between 21°C and 27°C, which help them ripen properly and develop good flavour.

At the same time, mild winters--winter seasons that are not very cold--are important to prevent damage to the vines while still allowing dormancy.

An important factor in grape cultivation is the need for chilling hours.

These are cooler periods during winter that help break the plant's dormancy, allowing it to resume growth in the next season. The exact number of chilling hours required depends on the grape variety, but without sufficient chilling, the vines may not perform well.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: Consuming grapes keeps diseases at bay

Sunlight is another key requirement. Grapevines need full sun exposure for about 6 to 8 hours per day. Adequate sunlight ensures healthy growth, proper photosynthesis, and the development of sugars in the fruit, which directly affects grape quality, especially for wine production.

Altitude also plays a role in grape growing. Grapes can be cultivated at elevations between 500 and 2,000 metres above sea level. Higher altitudes are particularly beneficial for wine grapes because they provide cooler nights, which help preserve acidity and enhance the balance of flavours in the fruit.

Soil conditions must also be suitable. Grapes grow best in well-drained soils. Good drainage is essential to prevent waterlogging, which can damage roots and reduce productivity.

Rainfall should be moderate, typically between 500 and 1,000 millimetres per year. While this range is generally sufficient, irrigation becomes necessary during dry periods to maintain consistent growth and avoid stress on the vines.

"Rwanda's high-altitude zones, such as parts of the Northern, Southern, and Western Provinces, offer suitable microclimates, especially for wine grapes, although this will largely depend on variety adaptability," Ndereyimana noted.