South Africa: Title Race Heats Up As Chiefs Seal Continental Spot

The PSL title race remains on a knife-edge after another action-packed weekend, with Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs all picking up key wins.

Pirates kept the pressure on with a commanding 3-0 victory over Magesi FC on Saturday.

Sundowns responded in style with a wild 7-4 triumph against Siwelele FC, preserving their three-point lead at the summit.

Pirates sit second but have a game in hand and a better goal difference, setting up a tense final two rounds.

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Chiefs completed a perfect weekend for the big three by beating Sekhukhune United 2-0 on Sunday.

The result not only kept them in the chase but also secured a place in next season's CAF Confederation Cup.

At the other end, the relegation battle stayed congested as Marumo Gallants drew 1-1 with Richards Bay and Orbit College played out a 0-0 stalemate with AmaZulu FC.

Both sides missed chances to pull clear of danger.

The race for a top eight finish is equally tight. TS Galaxy were held 1-1 by struggling Chippa United, while Durban City drew 0-0 at home to Stellenbosch FC.

With only two gameweeks left, the league promises more late drama, tactical gambles and last-gasp goals with all the action live on SuperSport.

Pictured above: Kaizer Chiefs

Source: @kcfcofficial