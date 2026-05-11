Zimbabwe: Over 3,400 People Arrested As Police Crackdown On Cattle Rustlers

POLICE have arrested more than 3,400 people and shut down hundreds of illegal butcheries and food outlets in a nationwide blitz targeting stock theft and illegal meat trading, authorities have revealed.

The clampdown followed a realisation that stolen meat was flooding the market, including established supermarkets.

In an update on the ongoing operation, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the blitz had intensified after growing concern over organised livestock theft and unsafe meat sales.

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Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said 415 suspects had been arrested specifically for stock theft cases since the operation was launched last month.

"The ZRP has intensified the operation across the country. Since its launch, 415 suspects have been arrested in connection with stock theft cases," said Nyathi.

He said another 2,997 suspects were arrested for related offences that included operating without valid butchery licences, illegal meat vending and violating veterinary and public health regulations.

"Others were apprehended for operating without valid butchery licences, illegal meat vending, failure to produce stock movement permits, failure to maintain stock registers and contraventions of public health and veterinary regulations," he added.

Police also recovered stolen livestock during the operation.

"Police have recovered 43 cattle, 35 goats, 13 donkeys, one pig and 54 chickens."

The swoop has also resulted in the closure of several businesses accused of operating outside the law.

"The operation has also led to the closure of several non-compliant business premises, including 205 butcheries and 125 food outlets," said Nyathi.

Stock theft remains a major concern in rural communities, where farmers continue to lose livestock to organised syndicates and illegal slaughter operations. Authorities say illegal meat trading also poses serious health risks to consumers due to poor hygiene and lack of veterinary inspections.

Nyathi commended members of the public for assisting police investigations through tip-offs and information sharing.

Police urged citizens to continue reporting suspicious movement of livestock or meat through the National Complaints Desk and designated WhatsApp platforms as the nationwide operation continues.