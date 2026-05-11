Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng has raised concern over Uganda's growing shortage of specialist doctors, warning that the gap is straining the country's capacity to deliver advanced and specialised healthcare services.

In an interview with Health Reporter Henry Mugenyi, Dr Aceng said that although Uganda has recorded progress in specialised treatment services, the number of trained experts remains insufficient to sustain and expand such care nationwide.

She cited advancements in procedures such as kidney transplants, cancer management, and bone marrow transplants, which have reduced the need for foreign referrals. However, she noted that the country still lacks enough highly trained professionals to meet increasing demand.

According to the minister, Uganda continues to face shortages of key specialists including surgeons, anaesthesiologists, oncologists, nephrologists, and critical care experts--categories she described as essential for strengthening the health system.

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Dr Aceng said government is investing in training programmes and expanding specialised treatment centres, but emphasized that developing highly skilled medical professionals requires time, sustained funding, and long-term planning.

She explained that Uganda's growing population and the rising burden of non-communicable diseases are significantly increasing pressure on the health system and driving demand for specialised care.

The minister called for greater investment in medical training institutions, improved retention strategies, and better working conditions to discourage the migration of skilled professionals from the public health sector.

The concerns come amid ongoing government efforts to strengthen national referral hospitals and expand regional specialised facilities aimed at improving access to advanced healthcare services within the country.