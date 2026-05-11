Uganda: Government Defends Medical Training Reforms Amid Quality Concerns

Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng has defended government policies aimed at reforming medical training and improving standards in health education institutions across Uganda.

In an interview, Dr Aceng said the reforms are intended to strengthen the quality and standardization of medical education to ensure that health workers meet required professional and ethical benchmarks.

Her remarks come amid growing public debate over the quality of training in some medical schools and concerns about the competence of graduates entering Uganda's health system.

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Dr Aceng said the Ministry of Health is working closely with regulatory bodies, universities, and training institutions to enhance supervision, accreditation, and curriculum implementation.

She emphasized that government is not only focused on increasing the number of health workers, but also on ensuring that graduates are adequately equipped with practical skills and clinical competencies.

According to the minister, the ongoing standardization efforts are designed to align medical training with international best practices while responding to Uganda's evolving healthcare needs.

She further highlighted the importance of continuous professional development and specialized training, especially as Uganda expands advanced medical services such as organ transplants, cancer care, and critical care medicine.

Government officials maintain that strengthening medical education is central to addressing the country's shortage of skilled health professionals and improving overall health service delivery.