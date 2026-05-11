Uganda: Aceng - Lubowa Specialized Hospital On Track to Open By End of 2026

Uganda's Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng has said the long-awaited Lubowa International Specialized Hospital is on track to become operational by the end of 2026, as construction and equipping works continue to progress.

Speaking in an interview with Health Reporter Henry Mugenyi, Dr Aceng said government is optimistic that the facility will begin offering specialised medical services within the stated timeline.

The hospital, located in Lubowa along the Kampala-Entebbe Highway, was designed as a flagship national referral and specialised treatment centre aimed at reducing the number of Ugandans travelling abroad for expensive medical care.

Once operational, the facility is expected to provide advanced services including organ transplants, cancer treatment, cardiac care, and specialised diagnostics. Government says it will also help decongest existing referral hospitals that currently handle overwhelming numbers of critical cases.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The project has faced prolonged delays and scrutiny since its inception under a public-private arrangement involving the Government of Uganda and Italian investor FINASI/Roko Construction SPV.

Parliament and anti-corruption voices have previously raised concerns over procurement processes, costs, and the slow pace of implementation. In 2019, Parliament approved government guarantees and financing estimated at over USD 379 million, sparking national debate on value for money and accountability.

Despite the controversies, government has maintained that the hospital is a strategic investment intended to transform specialised healthcare delivery and reduce dependence on foreign treatment centres.

Dr Aceng said that once fully operational, the hospital will significantly ease pressure on institutions such as the Uganda Heart Institute and Mulago National Referral Hospital, which continue to manage large numbers of patients requiring specialised care.

Health analysts note that the facility could also reduce Uganda's annual expenditure on overseas medical referrals, particularly for patients sent to India and other countries for treatment.

The announcement comes as government intensifies investment in health infrastructure and specialised medical services aimed at strengthening Uganda's public health system.