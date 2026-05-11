Kenya: All Three Bodies Retrieved After Deadly Gold Mine Collapse in Bondo

Kisumu — The bodies of the three artisanal miners who were trapped following a gold mine collapse in Bondo Sub-county have all been retrieved, bringing to an end a tense rescue and recovery operation in Ogago 'A' village, North Sakwa.

The third body was recovered on Sunday evening after rescuers worked for hours to clear debris from the collapsed shaft.

The victims were identified as Brandon Juma, 22, Erick Okode and Amos Okode, 40, who was trapped while attempting to rescue his younger brother after the initial collapse.

Family members and residents gathered at the scene as rescue teams completed the recovery mission that had stretched for nearly two days.

All the bodies have since been moved to the Bondo Sub-County Hospital mortuary, where they are being preserved pending postmortem examinations before release to the families for burial arrangements.

The tragedy has sparked renewed concerns over safety standards in artisanal mining sites across the region, with local leaders calling for stricter regulations and improved safety measures.

Area leaders and residents have continued to support the grieving families, with Samuel Atandi donating Sh200,000 to assist with burial preparations and other related expenses.

The mine collapsed on Friday afternoon while 12 miners were working inside the shaft. Ten miners escaped unhurt while the three victims remained trapped underground.