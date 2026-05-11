Kenya: President Ruto Signs Income Tax, SEZ and Technopolis Bills Into Law

Capital FM
President William Ruto has signed into law the Income Tax Bill, the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, and the Technopolis Bill at State House, Nairobi.
11 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has signed into law the Income Tax Bill, the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, and the Technopolis Bill at State House, Nairobi.

The new laws are streamlining Kenya's regulatory framework to strengthen the country's position as an attractive investment destination by creating a more efficient, predictable, and competitive business environment.

The Income Tax Act seeks to rationalise the administration of capital gains tax to align Kenya's tax regime with international best practices and recognised principles of taxation, while reinforcing the gains made in improving the ease of doing business.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Special Economic Zones (SEZs) Act seeks to enhance Kenya's competitiveness by expanding the scope of special economic zones to include oil and gas zones and harmonising the tax incentives applicable to entities undertaking activities within the zones.

The law also improves the SEZs system by matching it with the needs of big investments, offering a minimum licence period of ten years to fit the long timelines of these projects.

The legislation further expands the scope of special economic zones to support strategic sectors of the economy, including agro-processing, manufacturing, mining, advanced technology-driven production, and petroleum operations.

The Technopolis Act establishes a comprehensive legal framework for the creation, development, and governance of technopolises in Kenya.

The law seeks to position Kenya as a leading destination for technology-driven enterprises, innovation, and research by establishing integrated one-stop hubs for the efficient delivery of government services.

The framework is expected to attract global investment, talent, and innovation, while also accelerating Kenya's transition into a technology-driven economy.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.