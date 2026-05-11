Kenya: 13 Convicted in Three Months for Electricity Vandalism

Nairobi — Kenyan courts have handed stiff penalties to 13 individuals convicted of vandalizing electricity infrastructure over the last three months, as authorities intensify efforts to curb rising cases of transformer and cable theft across the country.

The convictions, delivered between March and May 2026, come amid growing concern over the destruction of electricity infrastructure that has disrupted power supply in several regions and caused heavy losses to utilities and businesses.

Under the Energy Act 2019, vandalism of energy infrastructure attracts penalties of up to 10 years imprisonment or fines of up to Sh5 million, or both.

In Eldoret, the Chief Magistrate's Court on May 6 convicted three men over vandalism and theft of electricity equipment linked to the national grid.

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Ernest Kemboi and Amos Swahili were each sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for every count, while Isaac Maiyos was fined Sh5 million or face 10 years imprisonment in default.

Two other suspects connected to the case, Victor Ndayala and Juliah Mburu, remain before court, with the matter scheduled for mention on May 25.

In Machakos County, the Kithimani Law Court sentenced Stanley Mutia Nyamai alias Stano and Daniel Kamau Wambui alias Hunter to 10 years imprisonment or a Sh5 million fine each after they were found guilty of vandalizing a Kenya Power transformer valued at more than Sh850,000.

Court records indicated that investigators recovered transformer laminations, coils, bolts, Kenya Power overalls and about 140 litres of transformer oil from the suspects' premises.

Meanwhile, the Luanda Magistrates Court in Vihiga County sentenced Martin Mutuku Mbiti and Joseph Imbaya Orubi to five years imprisonment each after they were convicted of vandalizing energy infrastructure contrary to the law.

"These convictions send a strong message to everyone that vandalism has no place in our society. It is a serious crime punishable by law," said Joseph Siror.

"When vandalism occurs, it affects essential services, communities, and businesses and this is something we must stop. As a Company we shall keep on working with communities and law enforcement agencies to ensure safe and reliable power supply to our customers."

Additional convictions recorded between March and April include Richard Mureithi, who was sentenced by the Siakago Court to 10 years imprisonment or a Sh5 million fine on the first count and an additional Sh2 million fine or two years imprisonment on the second count.

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The Iten Law Court fined Evans Kipkogei Kiprono Sh5 million or sentenced him to five years imprisonment in default, while the Rongo Magistrate's Court handed Peter Ochieng Ogin and Kelvin Otieno Chabuya 10-year jail terms.

In Migori, Francis Itembe Nyahiri, Jonathan Robi Merengo and Samuel Mesegeso Marwa were each fined Sh50,000 or face two years imprisonment in default.

Separately, the Kericho Law Courts sentenced Victor Langat to one year imprisonment for stealing electricity infrastructure equipment.

According to Kenya Power, vandalism of electricity infrastructure remains a major challenge in several parts of the country, often resulting in prolonged blackouts, destruction of critical assets and expensive repair costs.

The utility has increasingly partnered with security agencies and communities to track and prosecute individuals involved in vandalism as part of efforts to safeguard electricity supply nationwide.