Kenya's Standard newspaper didn't publish headline labelling former deputy president 'The Tribal Warlord' - front page fabricated

IN SHORT: A newspaper front page resembling Kenya's Standard newspaper and circulating on social media labels former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua a "tribal warlord". However, the front page is fake and should be ignored.

Political realignments are taking shape in Kenya as the country braces for the 2027 general elections. As political activity intensifies, so do smear campaigns and political attacks.

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An image of what appears to be the front page of Kenya's Standard newspaper describes former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua as "tribal" over his criticism of president William Ruto's meetings with leaders from the Mount Kenya region.

The front page, dated 30 April 2026, features the headline "The Tribal Warlord" and includes an image of Gachagua gesturing.

"Rigathi Gachagua has recently expressed frustration following increased engagement between Mt. Kenya leaders and State House on empowerment initiatives. The response signals a widening disconnect, as sections of the region appear more focused on development and opportunity rather than political confrontation," its summary reads.

"Observers note that continued emphasis on grievance-based politics may struggle to resonate with an audience increasingly prioritizing tangible progress and stability," it adds.

Tribalism is prevalent in Kenyan politics and has led to deadly ethnic clashes, especially during elections.

Gachagua was sworn in as the country's deputy president in 2022 but was impeached in October 2024 after falling out with Ruto. The president and his allies accused Gachagua of dividing Kenyans along ethnic lines, but he dismissed the claims as a political witch-hunt.

Gachagua belongs to the Kikuyu, Kenya's largest ethnic group. He has been positioning himself as the de facto leader of the Mount Kenya region, which refers to areas around central Kenya traditionally inhabited by the Kikuyu, Embu and Meru communities.

In April 2026, Gachagua was seemingly irked by Ruto's meeting with members of the Akorino church at State House, his official residence. The church members are predominantly from the Kikuyu community.

The Standard is known for its bold headlines. But did it call Gachagua "The Tribal Warlord"? We checked.

Altered front page

The Standard usually posts digital versions of its front pages on its verified social media accounts, including Facebook and X, as well as on its e-paper platform. We searched these accounts and the platform and found the authentic front page for the 30 April issue.

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The original headline reads: "Numbers don't lie." It discusses Ruto's claim about the country's economic growth.

The version of the front page doing the rounds on social media has been altered.