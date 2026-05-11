Nairobi — The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) doctors are demanding a 55 per cent pay rise and urgent settlement of arrears in the 2025-2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

In a statement, the union indicated that the agreement aligns with inflation trends and the cost of living and pointed out that failure to implement it will result in a disruption of hospital operations.

Meeting during the 10th Annual Delegates Conference at Safari Park Hotel, delegates from across the country ratified leadership elected on 2nd April 2026 and adopted policy, governance and labour resolutions that will guide the union's agenda in the coming years.

The union wants negotiations concluded within 90 days, with implementation of any agreed salary adjustments to begin within 21 days thereafter.

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"CBA 2025-2029: Proposed 55% salary adjustment aligned to inflation trends, with negotiations to be concluded within 90 days,"the statement read.

It is also demanding immediate settlement of outstanding arrears for the 2024/2025 financial year, citing existing court determinations.

"We expect compliance with court rulings on arrears. These obligations cannot remain outstanding indefinitely," the union said in its resolutions.

Warning of Health System Strain

The delegates warned that failure to implement the CBA could push the health sector into crisis, particularly in public hospitals already struggling with staffing shortages.

"Without implementation of these agreements, hospitals are staring at a crisis. The system is already stretched, and any further delay will worsen service delivery," a senior delegate warned.

The union is also demanding full medical insurance coverage for all doctors under both the national and county governments, as well as payment of all outstanding dues owed by the Ministry of Health.

On staffing, the union called for the annual recruitment of 3,000 doctors and the permanent absorption of interns into permanent and pensionable terms.

The conference adopted positions on several proposed reforms, including the Quality of Health and Patient Safety Bill (2025) and the Human Resource for Health policy, which the union says are necessary to address systemic gaps in devolution and workforce management.

It also called for the repeal of Section 5A of the Universities Act to safeguard medical training standards.