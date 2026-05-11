Kenya: Fuel, Food and Fare - the Chain Reaction Driving Inflation

Nairobi — When fuel prices rise in Kenya, the impact stretches far beyond the pump. It quickly filters into the price of vegetables in local markets, bus fares for commuters, electricity costs for businesses and ultimately the amount households spend to survive each month.

For traders at Nairobi's open-air markets, the connection between fuel and inflation is no longer an abstract economic concept debated by policymakers.

It is now a daily reality shaping what they pay suppliers, what customers can afford and whether small businesses remain profitable.

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Kenya's inflation climbed to 5.6 percent in April 2026 from 4.4 percent in March, according to data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, driven largely by rising transport and food prices.

The surge followed sharp increases in fuel prices announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) after global crude oil costs rose amid supply disruptions linked to conflict in the Middle East.

For many Kenyans, the chain reaction was immediate.

At Nairobi's Toi Market, fruit trader Nicholas Onyango says customers often blame traders for price increases without understanding the pressure already building up across the supply chain.

"For example, last week someone could come and buy one kilo of onions for one hundred shillings. Then this week, when you tell them the price has gone up to one hundred and twenty shillings, they get angry and think you are the one overcharging them. They do not understand that prices have already gone up at the farms," he said.

Onyango says rising fuel costs have significantly increased the cost of sourcing produce from farming regions, forcing traders to either absorb losses or pass the burden to consumers.

"For example, when I go to the farms for supplies, transport costs have become very expensive. Let's say I am going to Kimana to buy tomatoes. Before, I used to spend around ten thousand shillings on fuel for a Probox vehicle to travel there and back. Right now, going to Kimana and returning costs me around seventeen thousand shillings. That is an increase of more than seven thousand shillings," he said.

That increase eventually finds its way onto the consumer's shopping basket.

Fuel's multiplier effect

Economists say fuel acts as a foundational input across nearly every sector of the economy, meaning price increases ripple quickly through transport, agriculture, manufacturing and retail trade.

Kenya imports nearly all its petroleum products from the Middle East through government-to-government supply deals involving Gulf oil firms, making the country highly exposed to global oil shocks.

According to EPRA data, diesel prices in Nairobi have risen more than 18 percent year-on-year while petrol prices are up over 10 percent.

The impact is already evident in inflation data. KNBS says food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation reached 8.8 percent in April while transport inflation surged to 10 percent.

A recent Stanbic Bank Kenya Purchasing Managers' Index showed Kenya's private sector activity contracted for a second consecutive month in April as businesses struggled with rising fuel-related operational costs.

Christopher Legilisho, an economist at Stanbic Bank Kenya, noted that concerns over higher transport costs and difficulty securing supplies from Asia and the Middle East were weighing heavily on businesses.

For logistics operators, diesel prices are especially critical because they directly affect the cost of moving goods from farms, factories and ports into urban centres.

Long-haul truck operators transporting food from farming regions such as Eldoret, Narok, Nyandarua and Kajiado into Nairobi have faced higher operational costs in recent months, prompting transport surcharges that are eventually passed on to wholesalers and retailers.

Traders squeezed from both ends

At Nairobi's City Market, jewellery seller Thomas Muli says his business has also been caught in the inflation spiral.

Muli, who makes handmade bead jewellery largely targeted at tourists and urban consumers, says imported bead supplies have become significantly more expensive following disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict.

"The beads we use are imported and now the prices are much higher because supply has become difficult," he said.

"Transport and shipping costs have increased and we are forced to buy materials at higher prices than before."

Muli says many customers are now spending less on non-essential goods as food and transport consume a bigger share of household incomes.

"When food and fare go up, people stop buying things like jewellery first," he added.

Elsewhere in Nairobi's Ngara market, second-hand clothes trader Jane Atieno says transporters have steadily increased delivery charges from Mombasa since fuel prices jumped.

"Every bale we bring now costs more because transporters say diesel is too expensive," she said.

"When transport rises, we either reduce profit or increase prices. Either way business becomes harder."

The inflation pressure is also affecting consumers directly through public transport fares.

Commuters in Nairobi and other urban centres have faced periodic matatu fare hikes as operators attempt to offset rising fuel costs. In many cases, fares remain elevated even after temporary fuel price reductions, creating what economists call "sticky inflation".

Online discussions among Kenyan consumers have increasingly reflected frustration over the rising cost of living, with many linking fuel costs directly to higher food prices and shrinking household purchasing power.

Why food prices react fastest

Food prices are often the first to respond to fuel increases because Kenya's agricultural supply chain relies heavily on road transport.

Vegetables, fruits and dairy products are moved daily from rural production areas into cities using diesel-powered trucks and vans. Farmers also face higher irrigation, fertiliser and farm input costs whenever fuel prices rise.

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This creates a cascading effect across the economy:

Inflation Chain Reaction

Reduced household purchasing power

KNBS data shows food, transport and housing-related costs together account for more than 57 percent of Kenya's Consumer Price Index basket, meaning movements in these sectors significantly shape overall inflation trends.

A fragile balancing act

The government has occasionally attempted to cushion consumers through fuel stabilization measures and tax adjustments, but analysts warn Kenya remains vulnerable to external shocks because of its dependence on imported petroleum products.

EPRA recently reduced VAT on petroleum products to cushion consumers from sharp international price increases.

Still, many small traders say the relief has not been enough.

"At the end of the day, you bring goods at high prices and customers think you are exploiting them," Onyango said.

"Yet it is not your wish or intention. It is simply because the cost of products has gone extremely high."

For Kenya's informal traders and consumers alike, inflation is no longer just about numbers released by economists every month.

It is now visible in every bus fare, every food basket and every small business struggling to absorb the next fuel increase.