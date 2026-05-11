South Africa: Athletics South Africa Provides Little Clarity On Suspended President and Soweto Marathon Problems

Athletics South Africa provided a vague update on its president, James Moloi, who was suspended in 2025 for alleged financial misconduct. They also suggested a way forward in terms of the Soweto Marathon.

"We are moving from disorder to discipline." This is one of the bold statements uttered by acting Athletics South Africa (ASA) president John Mathane in a moving monologue delivered on 8 May at a press conference held at the Southern Sun hotel in Rosebank.

"Let me be clear. There will be no tolerance for poor governance, administrative failure, financial misconduct or lack of accountability in Athletics South Africa," Mathane stated in his speech.

James Moloi suspension

ASA vice-president Mathane had to step into the shoes of suspended South African athletics head James Moloi. The latter has been sitting on the bench since being subbed off in October 2025, for alleged malfeasance relating to the use of his ASA-provided credit card.

Moloi stands accused of plundering the funds on that credit card for personal use, something which the veteran sports administrator has vehemently denied, saying he can account for the use of the company card, including its use at local entertainment venues.

The suspended ASA boss is said to have spent R300,406 between May 2023 and April 2024, exceeding the budget cap of R120,000. Ironically, he was re-elected in May 2025, after defeating Aleck Skhosana.

Then, a month later,...