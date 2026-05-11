Malawi: Panic, Mob Fear Grip Nsanje As Police Arrest 9 More Over 'Disappearing Genitals' Claims

Police have arrested nine more people in Nsanje District for allegedly spreading false claims that their private parts had mysteriously disappeared after coming into contact with other people -- allegations authorities say are fueling fear, panic and dangerous mob tensions in parts of southern Malawi.

The latest arrests bring the total number of suspects arrested in connection with the bizarre claims to 14 within days, highlighting growing concern among law enforcement over the rapid spread of myths, superstition and misinformation in Nsanje and neighboring Chikwawa.

According to National Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Superintendent Alfred Chimthere, the suspects reported to police on May 10, 2026 claiming that their genitals had vanished following alleged encounters with unidentified individuals.

But after being referred to Nsanje District Hospital for medical examinations, doctors reportedly found that all the complainants' private parts were fully intact and that there was "no abnormality" whatsoever.

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Police say despite the medical findings, the allegations have continued circulating within communities, creating fear and heightening tensions among residents already gripped by rumors of alleged magical attacks.

The nine arrested suspects have been identified as Boniface Beka, Clement Kaduya, 39, Precious Kaduya, 39, Shadrick Sande, 20, Chisomo Eliasi, 18, Jeremiah Esaya, 20, Edward Fatsani, 20, Nelson Andiseni, 18, and Beatrice Geofry, 42 -- all from Nsanje District.

Authorities accuse the suspects of publishing false information likely to cause fear and alarm to the public, an offence under Malawi's laws.

Police say the false claims are not only spreading unnecessary panic but also risking public safety, as such accusations can easily trigger mob justice, assaults and retaliatory violence against innocent people suspected of practicing witchcraft or mysterious rituals.

The situation has revived memories of previous waves of fear linked to ritualistic myths and "genital disappearance" allegations reported in some African countries over the years, incidents that often ended in chaos, public beatings and community unrest.

Security officials say they are now closely monitoring the situation in both Nsanje and Chikwawa to prevent further panic and possible attacks arising from the rumors.

Police have since warned the public against spreading unverified claims capable of disturbing public order, urging citizens to rely on medical and scientific evidence rather than fear-driven speculation.

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"All the complainants were medically examined and found normal," police emphasized.

The 14 suspects arrested so far are expected to appear before court soon.

The unfolding drama has once again exposed how quickly fear and misinformation can spread within vulnerable communities -- and how dangerous rumors can become when panic overtakes facts.