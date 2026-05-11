Sudan: Ministry of Agriculture Launches Digital Transformation Arrangements and Moves to Improve Employees' Service Conditions

Khartoum — The Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation has begun arrangements to implement digital transformation across the ministry and its affiliated units, within the framework of the Government of Hope's orientation toward digitalization.

Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Professor Ismat Gurashi chaired a meeting at his office on Sunday evening, attended by Director General of Extension and Technology Transfer, Dr. Mohamed Saad Bayoumi, Executive Director of the Minister's Office Engineer Anas Malik, Director of Monitoring and Evaluation Dr. Jawahir Osman, and Network Director Majda Ahmed.

The Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation affirmed that digital transformation is one of the objectives of the Government of Hope to keep pace with the requirements of the current phase, adding that digital transformation has become a necessity rather than a luxury. He stressed the importance of eradicating digital illiteracy among employees and farmers to advance the country.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation continued implementing a package of measures aimed at improving employees' conditions as part of efforts to support and advance the agricultural sector, in parallel with preparations for the 2026-2027 summer agricultural season.

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Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation, Dr. Fatima Mohamed Ahmed Rahma, while chairing the Wage Disparities Removal Committee, underscored the importance of involving the ministry's affiliated bodies and institutions in the wage adjustment process. She noted that the committee is preparing a proposal to establish wage parity between employees in the agricultural sector and workers in the irrigation sector.

She further stressed the need to expedite the committee's work and submit the necessary recommendations in a manner that contributes to easing living burdens on employees and improving the working environment within the ministry.

Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Professor Ismat Gurashi had earlier issued a decision forming the committee with the aim of improving employees' wages at the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation and establishing fair and equitable service conditions.

The move comes amid the state's broader orientation toward strengthening agricultural production and creating a conducive working environment for employees in the sector, which is regarded as one of the key pillars supporting the national economy.