Somalia: Democratic Elections Held Peacefully in Somalia's South West State

11 May 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Baidoa, Somalia — Local council elections in Somalia's South West state were held peacefully in the district of Waajid after polling stations closed and vote counting began, election officials said on Monday.

Officials from the district's electoral commission said voting proceeded smoothly, with ballots now being formally counted following the end of polling.

A representative of the Waajid election commission said the security situation remained calm throughout the voting process and that preliminary results would be announced in the coming hours.

The election forms part of a broader electoral process aimed at selecting members of local councils and the regional parliament of Somalia's South West administration.

Election officials said nearly 30,000 people had registered to vote in Waajid district, reflecting growing public participation and support for the region's democratic transition.

Authorities in South West state have previously pledged to implement free and fair elections with greater public participation, as Somalia pushes forward with wider electoral reforms and plans for expanded direct voting systems.

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