Somalia: Somali Government Rejects Claims of Planned U.S.-Mediated Election Talks With Opposition

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's state minister for foreign affairs, Ali Balcad, on Monday denied reports that the Embassy of the United States in Somalia was preparing to host talks between the federal government and opposition leaders aimed at resolving a dispute over the country's electoral process.

Speaking at X space, Balcad said there were no plans for a meeting on May 13 and rejected claims that Washington was directly engaging in Somalia's escalating political tensions.

"The U.S. Embassy is not prepared to directly involve itself in the political tensions currently unfolding in Somalia. There is no meeting planned, and there is no intervention being conducted by the embassy in Mogadishu," Balcad said.

His remarks come amid growing political friction over Somalia's proposed electoral framework, including plans by the federal government to move toward one-person, one-vote elections, a transition opposed by several political figures who argue that broader consensus is needed before implementing the changes.

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Balcad also accused some opposition members of seeking international pressure against the government, claiming they had sent letters to foreign embassies based inside the heavily fortified Halane compound complex in Mogadishu, as well as to the World Bank, requesting that financial support to Somalia be suspended during what they described as a transitional political period.

The Somali government has repeatedly urged political stakeholders to resolve disputes through dialogue, while opposition groups have continued to criticize the government's handling of electoral reforms and national consultations.

The United States Department of State has not publicly commented on the claims.