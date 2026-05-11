Zimbabwe: Leaked Memo Raises Tensions Ahead of Planned Diaspora Protests

A CONFIDENTIAL government memo with a long list of targeted diaspora activists has allegedly been leaked, thereby heightening tensions ahead of planned demonstrations scheduled for 15 and 18 May 2026 in several European cities.

According to a source, who claimed to have first-hand knowledge of internal discussions, authorities are closely monitoring diaspora activists believed to be organising petition handovers to diplomatic missions and officials in the United Kingdom and Ireland against the controversial Constitutional Amendment Number 3 Bill (CAB3), which seeks to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term beyond 2028.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, alleged that intelligence units had compiled lists of individuals active on social media platforms including WhatsApp, X, and Facebook. The unnamed source claimed the individuals were being monitored for activities authorities consider harmful to the country's image abroad.

"The concern within government circles is that foreign-based campaigners are coordinating international pressure," the source said.

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"There are fears that demonstrations outside embassies could attract wider media attention on the Mnangagwa administration."

Political analysts warned that escalating tensions between authorities and activists abroad could further deepen divisions between the government and sections of the diaspora community. Human rights observers have also cautioned against the criminalisation of peaceful political expression, arguing that citizens abroad retain the right to engage in lawful activism and petitioning activities.

Meanwhile, organisers linked to the planned demonstrations insist the events are intended to remain peaceful and lawful, focusing on advocacy and international awareness campaigns.

Featuring prominently on the leaked list are, Shepherd Yuda, Dadirayi Mukwedeya,Taisekwa Ruth Matipa, Velisiwe Ndlovu, Gladman Mundingi, Petty Ziramba, Melbar Dick, Michelle Rwatiringa Felistas Waraidzo Munemo, Themba Molife, Felicia Wadzanai Munemo Josephine Jenje-Mudimbu, Gladys Kajawo, Elizabeth Musonza, Tariro Blessing Makeyi, Francis Mubani, Mellisa Marewangepo, Molin Musonza, Panganai Mauzinyu, Daisy Alice Nyakwawa, and Patricia Ncube.

Others include, Evangelista Nolanga Ndlovu, Hatirarame J Muranganwa, Munyaradzi Masaka, Ettar Patience Mhlanga, Pamela Magwizi, Genius khatazile Mamwadhu, Elizabeth Chitengo, Noble Mwashita,Tanyaradzwa Emily Daka, Anna Katsande, Dickson Chikwizo, Rumbidzai Thelma Chidewu, Prince Tinashe Chidewu, Sibongile kadzima, Benson Ziwanayi Mbanje, Jambaya samuel, Phylis Melody Magejo, Nobukhosi Dube, Xoliso Sithole, Sandra Sekayi Chidemo, Henry Itayi Makambe, Munyaradzi Zengeni, Francisca Chiduku, Collen Chikore, Andrew Tinashe Masuku, Munyaradzi Masaka, Prince Justin Chihurani, Ralph Dube and Romancia Chiomba.

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The source mentioned other activists on the wanted list as having evaded arrests in Zimbabwe and now in Ireland on healthcare visas. Names such as Bonisile Nyoni, Abigail Munaki, Tariro Ndande, Simon Matuke, among others, came up. Activists in Ireland have been working with UK-based organisations and lesbian rights activist Abigail Munaki, who has been featuring on various platforms.

Government sources say that these names constantly appeared on various WhatsApp groups, X and Facebook and have been identified as candidates to face justice under the Criminal Law Codification Act 2023 of Zimbabwe for conniving with foreign nationals to tarnish the image of the country.

"They allege these diaspora activists are breaking the law by undermining the sovereignty of the government and working with foreign agencies."