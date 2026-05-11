South Africa: Heartbreak Pushes Pretoria Woman to Build Food Business

11 May 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

Funda ngesiZuluBy Everson Luhanga

  • Precious Angel started selling affordable noodles and breakfast hampers after she faced heavy financial pressure while looking for stable work.
  • Precious Angel says young women must never fear starting over because survival requires changing direction and using their personal talents.

A Pretoria woman has turned her daily fight against high living costs into a growing food business.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Precious Angel changed her life after struggling with unemployment and heavy financial pressure. The entrepreneur says survival pushed her to reinvent herself many times.

Angel first gained attention through music. She released a song called "I Don't Want You No More" featuring Dash Hesh. The track focused on healing from heartbreak and helping women regain confidence after painful relationships.

But behind the music, Angel fought the same money problems many South Africans face daily.

"Life became very expensive and I realised I needed more ways to survive and support myself," said Angel.

"I could not sit and wait for opportunities. I had to create them for myself."

Her love for fashion opened new doors. She worked as an online stylist and appeared on the Moja Love show The Way Ngingakhona, where she styled Tholang Motsumi in the first season.

She then started Angel's Bakery, selling baked treats in Pretoria. But as food and transport prices climbed, she looked for more affordable business ideas.

Today she runs Angel's Hampers, Angel's Noodles and Angel's Breakfast Hampers. She sells snack packs and breakfast combinations designed for convenience and affordability.

"Many people are struggling, so I wanted to create something simple and affordable for ordinary people," she said.

Angel says her story proves that setbacks should not stop women from chasing success.

"You can start again many times in life. What matters is believing in yourself and continuing to push forward," she said.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.