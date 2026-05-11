Namibia Desert Ice T20 League Returns for Fourth Edition

The fourth edition of the Nedbank Namibia Desert Ice T20 League was officially launched by Impact Cricket Namibia on 29 April at the new Namibia Cricket Ground, with organisers promising a bigger and more competitive tournament this year.

The 2026 edition is scheduled to run from 9 May to 2 August and will be hosted at the United Cricket Grounds, Wanderers Cricket Grounds and Windhoek Afrikaans Privaatskool-Park.

This year's tournament will feature eight teams and more than 160 players drawn from national, premier and junior divisions. A total of 30 matches will be played during the competition. The participating teams are Central Sunrisers, CCD Tigers, SPUR Warriors, Green Mambas, Gobabis Bulls, Run Whisperers, UNAM Zebras and Etungo Kudus.

Teams will compete in a round-robin format before the top sides progress to the playoff stages to determine the finalists, who will battle for the title on 2 August at the United Grounds. The winners of the tournament will receive N$50 000, while the runners-up will walk away with N$10 000. Organisers said the prize money is intended to assist with institutional development and the growth of cricket structures.

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The league is sponsored by Nedbank Namibia through its Pay Today and Avo SuperShop platforms, with sponsorship increasing from N$150 000 in 2025 to N$200 000 this year.

Impact Cricket Namibia director Asad Abbas said the competition continues to play an important role in developing local cricket talent and preparing players for international competition.

"Our mission has always been to create a platform that accelerates domestic talent development, and this season we are raising the bar with even more opportunities for players to compete at a high-performance level," he said.

Abbas revealed that the 2026 edition introduces a new "super-sub" rule, which allows teams to involve 12 players in a match.

"The super-sub can replace any player at any stage for the remainder of the game. However, premier and national players cannot be used in that role, as the rule is designed to benefit emerging players and promote their development," he explained.

He added that the league also continues to support several local professionals, including umpires, scorers, groundsmen, media managers and kit manufacturers.

Nedbank Namibia communications and public relations manager Selma Kaulinge said the tournament has the potential to become a world-class cricket spectacle.

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"By supporting this competition, we are ensuring that over 160 players receive valuable match exposure needed to compete on the global stage," she said.