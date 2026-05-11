Namibia: May Tournament Victory Inspired Okovimburu FC

Skimo Kahevita, the assistant coach of Okovimburu FC said the recent team's triumph in the just ended Epukiro's annual May holiday tournament is a motivation to the upcoming competitions.

The Epukiro May tournament was held at Okovimburu Sports field.

The team was crowned football champions after defeating Pamue Eleven FC from Ohakavena 4-3, following a goaless stalemate in the regulation time.

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Kahevita informed New Era Sports that the victory brought positive atmosphere in the club and it is now ready to participate in any upcoming competitions.

"We are happy for the win, we played against strong opponents and that is a major boost for us going forward. We are now bragging with this triumph and ready to face any opponents in the region," he said.

He added that Okovimburu's glory was also fueled by cooperation among the players, management and the community of the entire village.

"We are glad for the support we got from all, we hope to carry this atmosphere together for the next coming tournaments. Our objective is to put the name of our village on the map and produce players to the top league in the country," he said.

He credited his players for a tremendous display on the field and conduct outside the field.

"This is what will take our team far as discipline has become an order of the day coupled with commitment," he said.

Furthermore, Kahevita acknowledged the impact of the team's veteran goalkeeper Sipho Kahevita and Katase Kazao throughout the tournament.

"They played a big role and young players like Elvis Hikuama and Alaba Hengari showed improvement and that signaled bright future for the team," he said. Elsewhere, Kalkpan team manager Kakurupa Tjatindi expressed his satisfaction on his netball team's victory after being crowned netball champion.

Kalkpan netball team stunned their Omaueuozonjanda counterparts by a 24 -18 scoreline in the highly competitive final.

"We prepared well for the tournament and our ladies showed hunger for the victory from the first game. This is clear indication that we wanted to win this May tournament," he said.

Tjatindi added that preparations for the upcoming competitions has commenced and all players are together exercising.

"We have Omaheke Top 8 around the corner which is one of the biggest competitions in Omaheke. Kalkpan want to writes its history as the winners among the top," he confidently said.

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Kalkpan football lost in the second round of the competition and the manager said that was a wakeup call and they will raise their socks, going forward.