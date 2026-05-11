Namibia: Keetmanshoop Rams Cling to Diego Cup Championship

KEETMANSHOOP — Keetmanshoop Rams retained the Diego floating trophy after defeating Ocean Swallows 32-17 in a tightly contested southern derby, played at Kronlein Stadium on Saturday.

The Rams remain undefeated as they lifted the cup for the third time in three years. Rams coach Brendon Walters described the encounter as a spirited game despite a few injuries suffered by the Lüderitz side.

"It feels good to retain the cup. We've now won it for the last three games in a row. We are glad as the team from Keetmanshoop to retain the cup," Walters said. The annual derby, played in honour of Diego Brown, a son of a local prominent businessman, once again drew strong local support, with rugby enthusiasts filling the stadium to witness the long-standing rivalry between the two southern clubs.

Walters said the cup continues to play an important role in promoting rugby in the south. "As you can see, the people, especially here in the south, are hungry for rugby. It's a very good derby that has been played for a very long time and always in good spirits," he said.

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Ocean Swallows gave the hosts an early scare after overturning a 12-0 deficit to take a 17-12 lead into halftime.

However, Rams regrouped in the second half to secure the victory.

Walters admitted his side strayed from the game plan during the opening half.

"Especially in the first half, we looked like guys who didn't even train for once. But the players responded well after halftime and came back stronger," he added.

The Rams coach also highlighted financial challenges facing the club, particularly the lack of sponsorship.

"Our biggest challenge is sponsorship. Travelling costs are very expensive, and without a main sponsor, games like these become our only source of income through gate takings and sales," he said.

Walters further appealed to the local business community to support the club, adding that players often volunteer their own time to maintain the field and prepare for matches.

Meanwhile, Ocean Swallows team manager, Benedictus Botha, said his side struggled in the beginning after travelling with fewer forwards due to work commitments affecting some players.

"It was a tough game against the Rams. We made simple mistakes on our own that cost us the game, but these are things we can fix," Botha said.

Despite the defeat, he expressed confidence in the young Ocean Swallows squad, saying the team is being groomed for the future.

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"We will go back and come back stronger," he said. - dkooper@nepc.com.na