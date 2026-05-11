Tanzania: It Is Time Tanzania Seized China's Zero-Tariff Opportunity

editorial

Dar es Salaam — AS of May 1, 2026, the economic corridor between Africa and Asia has widened into a major highway of opportunity. China's decision to grant zero-tariff access to goods from 53 African nations, including Tanzania, marks a defining moment in South-South cooperation.

By opening duty-free access to nearly all imports through April 2028, Beijing has handed Tanzania a rare opportunity to deepen its foothold in the world's second-largest economy.

For Tanzania, this is far more than a technical trade adjustment. It is an opportunity to transform the livelihoods of millions of rural farmers who remain the backbone of our economy.

The urgency is reflected in recent trade figures. In the first quarter of 2025, bilateral trade between Tanzania and China grew by 12.1 per cent to 2.115 billion US dollars. Yet the balance of trade showed how much ground Tanzania still has to cover.

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China exported goods worth 2.019 billion US dollars to Tanzania, while our exports stood at just 96 million US dollars. Rather than viewing this gap as a weakness, Tanzania should see it as room for expansion.

The zero-tariff regime gives local producers a chance to narrow the imbalance by connecting Tanzania's agricultural strength to China's vast consumer market. With trade barriers removed, products such as cashew nuts from Mtwara, sesame from Lindi, honey from Tabora and avocados from the Southern Highlands can move beyond local and regional markets to compete internationally.

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For a smallholder farmer in Rungwe, an avocado that once earned modest returns at a village market can now compete in supermarkets in Shanghai. That shift means more foreign exchange flowing directly into rural communities, creating opportunities to modernise farms, improve yields and lift families out of poverty.

The window running through April 2028 should also serve as a countdown for Tanzania's industrial transformation. To maximise this opportunity, the country must prioritise value addition. Tanzania should not merely export raw cashews, cotton or minerals. It should export roasted and branded cashew kernels, high-quality textiles and processed mineral products.

Expanding local processing industries would create jobs for young people, strengthen government revenues and support investment in public services.

At the same time, continued investment in rural roads, storage facilities and cold-chain logistics will be essential to ensure Tanzanian produce meets international standards. Special Economic Zones should also be fast-tracked to support manufacturing and mineral processing.

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Trade attachés in Beijing must actively connect Tanzanian cooperatives and businesses with Chinese buyers so that greater profits return to producers themselves. China's zero-tariff move has opened the door. Tanzania must now act decisively to ensure this opportunity becomes a catalyst for rural prosperity and industrial growth.