Tanzania: State Rallies Behind Sports

Dar es Salaam — THE government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the sports sector through increased funding, infrastructure investment and stronger coordination across ministries as Tanzania prepares for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba made the remarks during a national sports awards event on Saturday.

At the event, the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Paul Makonda, presented a commemorative plaque recognising the role of President Samia Suluhu Hassan in the development of sport in the country. T

he award was received on her behalf by the Prime Minister, Mwigulu Nchemba, who accepted it in recognition of the President's continued leadership and commitment to advancing the sports sector.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

At the event, he noted that sport had become an important contributor to employment, tourism, national identity and economic growth, adding that the Government would continue placing the sector among its priorities.

He said recent increases in the sports budget reflected the Government's position on the role of sport in national development.

The budget allocation increased significantly from 35.4bn/- in the 2023/2024 financial year to 286.3bn/- in 2024/2025.

In the current financial year, which is nearing conclusion, the allocation rose further to 519.6bn/-, while 525bn/- has been proposed for the next financial year.

"The increase in the ministry's budget is proof that the Government recognises the importance of sport," he said.

The Prime Minister pointed to ongoing investment in sports infrastructure across the country, including the renovation of Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and New Amaan Complex, alongside the construction of new stadiums in Arusha, Dodoma and Fumba.

He said the projects would strengthen Tanzania's capacity to host major tournaments while also improving local sports development.

Prime Minister Nchemba has directed key ministries to accelerate measures aimed at strengthening sports development as Tanzania intensifies preparations for AFCON and other international competitions.

He instructed the Ministry of Finance to ensure the timely and direct release of funds allocated to the Sports Development Fund, particularly the five per cent earmarked for sports activities.

"We have a major responsibility ahead of us. Sports development should not be delayed because funds that were already allocated have not been released," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development was ordered to protect and preserve open spaces for sports grounds, recreation facilities and future stadiums.

Nchemba warned that losing public playing fields could undermine youth talent development and called for the recovery of land previously designated for sports.

The Prime Minister also tasked the Ministry of Industry and Trade with attracting more private investment and sponsorship into sports, noting that corporate support had already improved clubs, competitions and infrastructure development.

At the same time, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism was urged to promote Tanzania through sports tourism by linking training camps, wildlife attractions and transport infrastructure.

Nchemba said preparations for AFCON should be used to improve sports infrastructure, strengthen the national team and encourage long-term investment in the sector.

He added that Tanzania's recent progress in continental competitions had increased the country's standing in African football and called for sustained efforts to compete at a higher level internationally.