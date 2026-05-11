Tanzania: Iita Injects 410.75bn/ - Into Agricultural Transformation

Dar es Salaam — THE International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) has invested approximately 410.75bn/- in the country over the past 10 years, reinforcing the country's efforts to modernise agriculture, strengthen research institutions and empower farmers and youth through innovation-driven development.

During the recent IITA Board meeting in Dar es Salaam, IITA Director General, Dr Simeon Ehui said the investment, made between 2012 and December 2024, reflects the institute's long-term commitment to supporting Tanzania's agricultural transformation agenda and improving livelihoods across the country.

According to Dr Ehui, about 53.68bn/- was allocated to salaries for national staff, helping strengthen local expertise in agricultural science, research and innovation. Another 318.88bn/- was invested in research activities aimed at addressing major agricultural challenges, including low productivity, climate change, pests and diseases and limited access to quality planting materials.

Of the research funding, approximately 119bn/- was disbursed directly to the Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI) and local universities to support scientific research and institutional capacity building.

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"Infrastructure development also formed a major part of the investment portfolio," he said.

Around 38.19bn/- was spent on infrastructure and equipment, including land acquisition at Mikocheni and Kwembe, construction of a science building, refurbishment of laboratories at the Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology and Sokoine University of Agriculture as well as procurement of vehicles and research equipment.

Eastern Africa Hub Director at IITA, Dr Leena Triparhi said the Tanzania has become a strategic hub for IITA's operations in Eastern Africa, supporting programmes across Comoros, Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar and Uganda, with plans to expand further into Somalia and South Sudan.

IITA began operations in the country in 1994 with only four staff members hosted at TARI in Kibaha. Today, the institute has expanded significantly to more than 150 national staff and 15 international staff, reflecting the deepening strength of its partnership with Tanzania.

"IITA has also invested heavily in human capital development and youth empowerment," Dr Triparhi said. The institute has sponsored 60 PhD students and 80 MSc students, while hosting more than 500 undergraduate students for internships and research attachments.

Additionally, more than 10,000 youth have been trained in agribusiness and entrepreneurship activities, while over 11,042 farmers received direct training on improved agricultural practices. Further, she said overall, more than 1.39 million farmers have benefited from improved technologies and climate-smart farming practices focused on productivity, value addition, nutrition and resilience.

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A beneficiary farmer from Morogoro, Ms Maria Kaunde, said IITA's support helped improve yields and household income despite changing weather conditions.

Another farmer from Coast Region, Ms Tumaini Mnyambi, said the institute's training has encouraged many young people to view agriculture as a profitable business opportunity.

"Young people are now seeing agriculture as a real business opportunity because of the knowledge and support we received," she added.