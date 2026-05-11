Tanzania: Govt Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthening Ward Tribunals

Dodoma — DEPUTY Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Ms Zainab Katimba, has reaffirmed President Samia Suluhu Hassan's commitment to strengthening Ward Tribunals to enhance community-level dispute resolution and reduce the burden on courts.

Speaking over the weekend at Mtekelezo grounds in Dodoma during continued sessions of the Mama Samia Legal Aid Campaign, the Deputy Minister listened to and resolved several complaints brought forward by residents seeking timely legal redress.

One of the cases presented involved Mariam Jimizaga, who said her legally owned plot, documented under a title deed issued in 2015 for farming and livestock activities, was invaded last year by an individual who allegedly went on to lay a house foundation on the land.

She said despite reporting the matter to various administrative authorities, the individual continued developing the disputed area.

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Responding to the concerns, Deputy Minister Katimba underscored the importance of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms in resolving disputes outside courtrooms, saying the approach promotes peaceful coexistence, strengthens neighbourly relations and enables citizens to continue with social and economic activities without incurring the costs associated with lengthy court cases.

She said ADR methods, including mediation and structured negotiations, provide faster and mutually acceptable outcomes because both parties are directly involved in shaping the final agreement.

"This method not only resolves matters quickly but also leaves both sides with a solution that does not damage relationships. It empowers participants to own both the process and the outcome," she emphasised.

The Mama Samia Legal Aid Campaign is continuing across Dodoma Region, offering free legal services and reinforcing the government's commitment to ensuring justice reaches citizens at the grassroots level.