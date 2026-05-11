Rwanda: Kiyovu Edge Al Merrikh As APR Reclaim Second Place

11 May 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Fidali Uwiyaremye struck late to hand Kiyovu SC a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Al Merrikh SC on Sunday night at Kigali Stadium, keeping alive their hopes of securing a top-four finish in the BK Pro League.

The win also strengthened Kiyovu's push for a CAF Confederation Cup spot, while APR moved a step closer to a seventh consecutive league title after defeating AS Kigali 2-1 at the same venue.

Djibril Ouattara and Pacifique Ngabonziza scored in either half for the army side, helping APR climb back to second place with 59 points from 31 matches. Osee Iyabivuze netted AS Kigali's lone goal, but it was not enough to prevent defeat.

Despite trailing league leaders Al Hilal by 11 points following their 2-0 win over AS Muhanga, APR now need just one point from their remaining three matches to clinch the title as the highest-placed team in the BK Pro League.

Meanwhile, Al Hilal have enjoyed a remarkable season on their debut season in Rwanda as they continue to play away from home due to the ongoing civil war in Sudan.

Their potential league win means that two trophies will be presented at the end of the league campaign. One for Al Hilal and another for a Rwandan club which will finish the highest in the league.

Read the original article on New Times.

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