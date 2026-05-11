Rwanda: Transport, Healthcare Drive 13 Percent Hike in Prices in April

Urban Consumer Price Index (CPI), the main measure of inflation, increased by 13 per cent in April 2026 compared to the same month last year, according to the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR).

The biggest price increases were recorded in health, transport, housing, and energy-related costs, according to the CPI report published on Sunday, May 10.

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Health costs increased by 70 per cent compared to April 2025, while transport prices rose by 23.7 per cent. Housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels increased by 21.3 per cent.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages, which make up a large share of household spending, increased by 5.8 per cent. Prices in restaurants and hotels also rose by 18.5 percent over the year.

The report further shows that energy prices increased by 47.9 per cent annually and by 18 per cent on a monthly basis.

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Prices for local products increased by 13.6 per cent compared to 11.4 per cent for imported products.

Prices of fresh products, including food items, rose by 5.4 percent annually.

In rural areas, inflation increased by 10.6 per cent year-on-year and by 6.8 percent compared to March this year.

The report also showed that underlying inflation, which excludes fresh food and energy prices, increased by 12.5 per cent annually and by 3.2 per cent monthly.