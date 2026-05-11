South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay Cemeteries Reopen Following Flood Disruptions

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has announced the reopening of all municipal cemeteries that were temporarily closed due to adverse weather conditions.

The municipality said inspections were conducted on Friday to assess the readiness of affected sites ahead of the weekend, confirming that water levels have since subsided and operations can safely resume.

Cemeteries that are now reopened for burials include Forest Hill, North End, Motherwell, Matanzima, Bloemendal, Bethelsdorp, Papenkuils, Kabah, Gerald Smith and Despatch.

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Burials had been temporarily suspended after adverse weather conditions including flooding affected accessibility and safe operations at certain cemetery sites.

READ | Burials at several municipal cemeteries suspended following heavy rainfall

Nelson Mandela Bay Executive Mayor Babalwa Lobishe said the decision to reopen the cemetries followed thorough assessments and improved conditions across the metro.

She conveyed condolences to bereaved families and expressed appreciation for the patience and cooperation shown by funeral undertakers and communities during the disruption.

"We fully understand the emotional strain and uncertainty that this situation placed on many grieving families and affected communities. The reopening of the affected cemeteries brings much-needed relief, and we appreciate the understanding shown by residents while the municipality prioritised safety assessments and interventions," Lobishe said.

She noted that municipal technical teams and environmental health officials will continue to conduct ongoing assessments and interventions at affected cemetery sites.

While improvements have been recorded in certain areas, she said a number of sections remain heavily waterlogged and structurally unstable due to persistent ground saturation.

"Various mitigation measures remain underway, including water drainage operations, continuous site inspections and technical evaluations to determine when conditions can safely permit the resumption of burial activities," the Mayor said.

However, she emphasised that safety assessments extend beyond visible surface water, and include underground soil stability, grave integrity, environmental compliance and occupational safety requirements.

The municipality reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that all burial activities are conducted in a safe, dignified and respectful manner, and in line with health and environmental standards.