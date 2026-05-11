South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Address Africa's Travel Indaba

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday officially open and address Africa's Travel Indaba at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

In a statement on Monday, The Presidency said the Indaba is a platform for leaders of the African tourism industry, investors, media, international tour operators, bookers and government leaders, whose mandate is to grow and develop tourism on the continent.

The Indaba, which will be held under the theme: "Unlimited Africa: Growing Africa's Tourism Economy", provides an opportunity for buyers from around the world to purchase a variety of tourism products available in South Africa and across the continent.

"Africa's biggest tourism trade gathering also allows industry leaders to deliberate on new policies, emerging trends, and the opportunities and threats facing the tourism sector from both African and global perspectives. Tourism is a critical driver of investment and job creation for the eThekwini Municipality, the rest of the province, and South Africa," the Presidency said.

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The Presidency emphasised that tourism remains a key economic driver for South Africa, contributing significantly to job creation, investment attraction and inclusive economic growth.

According to Statistics South Africa's Tourism Satellite Account, the sector accounted for 953 981 direct jobs by 2024 and contributed 4,9% to the country's economy, surpassing the pre-pandemic contribution of 3,7% in 2019. Tourism currently sustains approximately 1.8 million direct and indirect jobs across the country.

Africa's Travel Indaba 2025 delivered a strong economic contribution, generating R246.8 million in direct expenditure and contributing R610.6 million to South Africa's GDP, while supporting 1 104 jobs.

The event also recorded hotel occupancy of 97%, highlighting the important role major tourism events play in stimulating economic activity, supporting local businesses, and promoting South Africa's global competitiveness as a destination.

The Indaba will run from 12 to 14 May 2026. - SAnews.gov.za