The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says that very cold, wet, and windy conditions are expected over the southern parts of the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape and the western interior of the Western Cape, as well as the Chris Hani and Joe Gqabi district municipalities of the Eastern Cape, until Tuesday.

Snowfalls are also expected over the mountains of the Western Cape and southern parts of the Northern Cape, as well as over the high ground of the Eastern Cape.

Therefore, the weather service has issued several impact warnings:

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Orange Level 8 warning: Disruptive rainfall leading to flooding of roads, bridges, and formal and informal settlements, mudslides, and danger to life due to fast-flowing rivers is expected over the mountainous regions of the Drakenstein, Stellenbosch, the western parts of the Theewaterskloof, City of Cape Town, Breede Valley, and Witzenberg local municipalities of the Western Cape until Tuesday.

Orange Level 6 warning: Disruptive rainfall leading to flooding of roads, low-lying bridges, and formal as well as informal settlements is expected over the southern West Coast and western parts of the Overberg Districts of the Western Cape until Tuesday.

Orange level 6 warning: Damaging winds and waves leading to danger to navigation at sea and damage to coastal infrastructure are expected along the coast between Lambert's Bay and Cannon Rocks until Tuesday.

Orange level 5 warning: Damaging interior winds leading to damage of formal and informal settlements, power interruptions and closure of some routes due to falling trees are expected over the central parts of the Western Cape and northern and central parts of the Eastern Cape, but expected in the Western Cape until Tuesday.

Yellow level 4 warning: Damaging winds and waves leading to danger to navigation at sea are expected along the coast between Alexander Bay to Lambert's Bay and Cannon Rocks to East London until Tuesday.

Yellow level 2 warning: Disruptive rainfall leading to localised flooding of low-lying bridges, and formal as well as informal settlements is expected over the northern parts of the West Coast, eastern parts of the Cape Winelands and Overberg Districts of the Western Cape until Tuesday.

Yellow level 2 warning: Damaging winds leading to localised damage of informal settlements, falling trees and localised problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes are expected in places in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape as well as the central and southern part of the Northern Cape until Tuesday.

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Yellow level 2 warning: Disruptive snowfall leading to loss of vulnerable livestock, disruption of traffic due to icy roads and possible closure of mountain passes is expected over the northern part of the Eastern Cape until Monday.

Yellow level 2 warning: Storm Surge leading to localised flooding of low-lying coastal areas is expected between Saldanha Bay and Algoa Bay until Tuesday.