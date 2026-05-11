Kenya Police Head Coach Muyoti Regrets 'Loosening the Cuffs' On Gor Mahia

Kenya Police head coach Nicholas Muyoti has bemoaned his team's lapse in concentration in Sunday's FKF Premier League tie against Gor Mahia at the Nyayo Stadium.

Muyoti laments that his players let their feet off the pedal, which invited their opponents to set camp in their defensive half.

"Tactically we were on point except for the second half where we did not get it right. We sat back in our half and invited them to attack us, which eventually proved detrimental. Otherwise, I am proud of them, they defended well even though they should not have sat back," Muyoti said.

The league defending champions took the lead through Brian Chonjo's scrappy finish in the 22nd minute, after Eric Zakayo's freekick had taken a deflection off a myriad of bodies in K'Ogalo's wall.

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The league leaders went incessantly in search of an equaliser and were rewarded in the 86th minute when the ball fell kindly to Ebenezer Assifuah in the danger area, off of Shariff Musa's initial cross.

The Ghanaian wasted no time to fire from close range for a share of the spoils with the law enforcers.

With Charles Akonnor's charges bearing down on their penalty box, Muyoti made a number of substitutions, bringing on Edward 'Ondimo' Omondi for the goalscorer, Baraka Badi for Zakayo, Marvin Nabwire for Tobias Otieno and dangerman Yves Koutiama for Clinton Kinanga.

The ex-Nairobi United and Nairobi City Stars gaffer was quick to defend the changes as a reason for their loss of concentration.

Muyoti said the substitutes fitted in seamlessly into the game.

"The subs were good because they came in at a time when we were dominating possession although going forward, we were lacking the punch needed to make an impact. That is something we also need to work on," he said.

With three games to the end of the 2025/26, Afande are mathematically out of contention for the league title.

Regardless, Muyoti insists the team will aim for continouos improvement in each of their remaining fixtures.

"We still have more work to do because the season is not over. We want to work hard until the final game of the season. We will go back to the drawing board and prepare for the upcoming match. We will keep working hard until we get the tactics right," the former Harambee Stars player added.

Police, who lie third on the log with 58 points, next face Bandari in the league.

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They are also in which a chance of silverware, particularly in the FKF Cup where they face the dockers in the semis.