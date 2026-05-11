Rwanda: Rutsindura Memorial Tournament Returns, Focuses On Talent Development

The 22nd edition of the Rutsindura Memorial Volleyball Tournament is set to return with a renewed emphasis on identifying and developing the next generation of volleyball talent, as organisers see the competition as an important platform for senior clubs to scout players ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Held annually in honour of the late Alphonse Rutsindura, a former teacher at Petit Séminaire Virgo Fidelis in Butare, the tournament has grown into one of Rwanda's most respected volleyball competitions.

Over the years, the tournament has attracted top men's and women's clubs, while the previous edition introduced additional categories, including girls' secondary school teams.

This year's tournament has drawn more than 30 teams from secondary schools and universities. Qualifying matches will run from May 9 to 16, while the main competition is scheduled for May 22-24.

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Tournament director Alphonse Nsengiyumva said the competition has consistently served as a stepping stone for young players, many of whom have gone on to feature for top-flight clubs.

He explained that organisers are now placing greater emphasis on creating opportunities for emerging players to showcase their talent and attract interest from elite teams.

"Apart from the varsity league, which has started offering opportunities to young players who may not have found chances in big clubs like REG and APR, we also want to contribute by giving the younger generation a platform to display their abilities. Strong performances in front of these clubs can open doors for recruitment," he said.

More than 1,000 players from different divisions are expected to take part in the competition. Categories include first division teams (boys and girls), university teams (boys), youth teams (boys and girls), general division teams (boys), intermediate teams (boys), beach volleyball categories (junior and intermediate), and primary school teams (boys and girls).

Among the top clubs that have already confirmed participation are Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) Women VC, Rwanda Energy Group (REG), Gisagara VC men's team, and APR VC men's and women's teams. Registration for additional teams remains open.

Who was Alphonse Rutsindura?

Alphonse Rutsindura was born in 1958 in Ndora Sector, Gisagara District. He completed his secondary education at Petit Séminaire Karubanda before pursuing higher studies at the National Pedagogical Institute (IPN) in Butare.

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He later served as a music and Latin teacher at Petit Séminaire Virgo Fidelis and was actively involved in volleyball as both a referee and coach of the school team between 1983 and 1994. Rutsindura also coached Rwanda's national women's volleyball team from 1988 to 1990.

In addition, he served as Vice President of the Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB) and coached Rayon Sports VC in 1990.

Rutsindura was killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi alongside his wife, Verena Mukarubayiza, and their children. Only one of their children survived.