Namibia: Grootfontein Set the Pace After Round 4 Action

FNB Grootfontein continued to set the pace in the Rugby Premier League while there were also wins for FNB Wanderers, FNB Unam and FNB Kudus in Round 4 action over the weekend.

Grootfontein travelled to Rehoboth, but playing on the road proved to be no problem as they recorded their fourth consecutive victory with a commanding 66-25 scoreline.

Grootfontein ran in 10 tries with Franklin Busch, Lasarus Joseph and Johannes Luttig scoring two each, while Alfred Vercuil, Rudi Pretorius, Wicus Jacobs and Dhaamin Bassardien scored one each. Busch added eight conversions for a personal tally of 26 points.

Rehoboth scored four tries with Dolano Vries scoring two and Jason Farmer and Dichen Arries one each, while Denver Beukes added a conversion and a penalty.

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That maximum bonus points win put Grootfontein at the top of the log on 21 points, now three points ahead of Wanderers, who beat Reho Falcon 47-23 at home.

Falcons came out firing and took a surprise 20-14 lead at half-time, but with the wind behind their backs in the second half Wanderers came back strongly to run out comfortable winners.

They scored seven tries in the process through Rayeez Feris, Tareekuje Tjiputa, Dhale Cloete, Ruan Ludick, Kistings Minyoi, Hans Ngoshi and SW Kuhn, while Wiks Tromp added six conversions.

For Falcons, Dillon Kahman scored two tries and Thomas Kali one, while Casey Beukes added two penalties and one conversion.

The defending champions, FNB Kudus, meanwhile moved up to third place on the log on 14 points after a 45-12 victory against FNB Dolphins in the coastal derby.

Kudus ran in seven tries with Aston Mukwiilongo, Tonderai Ndudzo and Lucio Isaacs each scoring two, and Alexander Jansen one, while Aurelio Plato added five conversions.

For Dolphins, Shaun Useb and Ronaldo Diergaardt scored tries, while Maughan Jarman added a conversion.

At Suburbs Park, Western Suburbs hosted FNB Unam in an emotionally-charged match, a week after the death of former Unam captain Graham April.

The match was preceded by a procession onto the field led by April's parents Rod and Shireen holding a portrait of him, and a minute's silence that lingered long in the crisp winter air.

The match started in dramatic fashion as Suburbs wing Jamal Fisch pounced onto a loose ball to score a try and with Wyatte Brooks adding the conversion they were 7-0 up after barely a minute.

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Unam immediately struck back when lock Viery Haufiku crashed over from a tap penalty, with Geraldo Beukes converting, and although Suburbs defended well, the match took a decisive turn when Unam scored two tries in three minutes just before the break.

Haufiku went over for his second try from a driving line-out maul, while Aljarreau Zaahl touched down in the corner to give Unam a 21-7 lead at the break.

Suburbs tried hard to get back into the game, but Unam's defence held out and they had the final say when Keashan Beukes collected Raschano van Rooi's crosskick to touch down, and with Beukes once again converting, they ran out 28-7 victors.

The win saw them moving up to sixth position on 11 points, but with a match in hand on the leaders, they can still have a say in the title race.

In the women's league, meanwhile, Unam Bokkies crushed Okahandja Highlanders with a runaway 135-0 victory.

Unam overwhelmed Okahandja from the start, running in 21 tries, with Faith Tjambari and Mandy Hansen scoring four each; Amor Pollman three, Fiola Vliete two, and Ina Gadama, Pione van Rooyen, Desny Ngarizemo, Uetusuvera Kaapama, Andrea Gertze, Letisha Matheus, Elzanne-Lee Basson and Ivone Kooper one try each.

Michelle Slinger added six conversions, and Vliete nine, for a personal tally of 28 points.

Wanderers also posted a big win, beating Reho Falcon 58-5.

Joana van Staden was Wanderers' standout player, scoring three tries and four conversions for a personal tally of 23 points, while Shandre Jantjies scored three tries, Memory Tjivikua two, and Alina Nuuyoma and Daniella Beukes one each.